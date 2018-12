Missile force fires missile on Saudi-led mercenaries in Jawf [25/ديسمبر/2018] JAWF, Dec. 25 (Saba) – The army on Tuesday fired a missile, Zilzal 1 on gatherings of the mercenaries of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition in Jawf province, a military official said.



The missile hit the gathering accurately in al-Ghail district leaving heavy casualties among the enemy's ranks.



An intelligence information' operation and accurate monitoring by drones was launched before the attack .





AA

Saba