Saudi-led coalition hit border areas in Saada [25/ديسمبر/2018] SAADA, Dec. 25 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led coalition launched on Tuesday several air strikes and a ground attack on Saada province, a security official told Yemen Press Agency.



The air strikes and the artillery shelling hit areas in Al-Dhahir district, the official said.





AA

Saba