FM condoles his Iranian counterpart [25/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec. 25 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah on Tuesday sent a cable of condolence to the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif on the death of the chairman of the Iranian regime's Expediency Discernment Council, Mahmoud

The Minister expressed the Yemeni political leadership and the people's condolences to the Iranian government and people.

saba