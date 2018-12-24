Deputy PM inaugurates motorcycles registration in Sanaa [25/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec. 25 (Saba) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Hussein Maqboli and Chief of the Customs Authority Salim al-Hadrami on Tuesday inaugurated the registration of motorcycles in the capital Sanaa.



At the inaugurating ceremony, Maqboli said that the motorcycles registration comes in implementation of the political leadership directives, calling on owners of motorcycles to seize this opportunity to register their motorcycles.



Al-Hadrami noted that the authority reduced the registration fees to 3000 riyals only as customs duties, and that the period of registration, which started today, would last until February 27, 2019.



Director of Traffic Department in the capital Brigadier Ali Mohammed al-Washli explained that the aim of registering motorcycles is reduce chaos and crime.





BA

Saba