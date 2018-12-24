ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 25 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 11:40:12م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يسلم الحكومة مسودة الرؤية الوطنية لبناء الدولة اليمنية الحديثة
سلم عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى محمد صالح النعيمي ، رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن حبتور، مسودة الرؤية الوطنية لبناء الدولة اليمنية الحديثة وملحقاتها والتي أقرها المجلس السياسي الأعلى مؤخرا.
موسكو لا تؤمن بنوايا واشنطن بخصوص إعلان سحب قواتها من سورية
أكد نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي ريابكوف أن موسكو لا تؤمن بنوايا الولايات المتحدة الامريكية بخصوص إعلان سحب قواتها من سورية ولا ترى أي جديد في سياسة واشنطن تجاهها بعد هذا الإعلان .
تدشين المرحلة الثانية من النزول الميداني للرقابة على الأسواق في صنعاء
دشن نائب وزير الصناعة والتجارة محمد أحمد الهاشمي اليوم بمحافظة صنعاء المرحلة الثانية من النزول الميداني للرقابة على الأسواق والمخابز والتي ستشمل مختلف المحافظات.
المنتخب الأول يواصل معسكره الخارجي بكوالامبور استعداداته لكأس آسيا
يواصل المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم معسكره الخارجي بالعاصمة الماليزية كوالالمبور، ضمن مرحلة الإعداد الثالثة لبطولة كاس آسيا، التي تستضيفها الإمارات في الخامس من يناير المقبل.
آخر الأخبار:
تدشين دورة خاصة بالمسح والتقييم للمباني التاريخية المتضررة في المدن التاريخية
سلاح الجو المسير يستهدف تجمعات لمرتزقة العدوان بمعسكر السويقا شرق الجوف
وقفة احتجاجية لأبناء مديرية مستبأ بمحافظة حجة
مناقشة أسباب إنتشار الوبائيات وطرق الوقاية منها بالحديدة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Scores of Hajjah faculties students gather to denounce Saudi aggression crimes
[25/ديسمبر/2018]
HAJJAH, Dec. 25 (Saba) – Tens of Hajjha province faculties students rallied on Tuesday to denounce the war crimes committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition against the Yemeni people.
At the rally, the protesters stressed the necessity to force the coalition's countries to stop a cease-fire's violation in Hodeidah province and reopen the Yemeni ports for entry of humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.
The students called on the international community to open an investigation in all coalition's crimes and violations in Yemen.
The rally greeted the great triumphs achieved by the army against the coalition and its militiamen in all fronts.
saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مديرية المتون بالجوف
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
10 غارات للعدوان تستهدف ممتلكات المواطنين في باقم بصعدة
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
مصابون بنيران العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وسلسلة غارات على عدة محافظات
[23/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على صعدة
[22/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارة على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[22/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by