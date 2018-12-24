Scores of Hajjah faculties students gather to denounce Saudi aggression crimes [25/ديسمبر/2018]

HAJJAH, Dec. 25 (Saba) – Tens of Hajjha province faculties students rallied on Tuesday to denounce the war crimes committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition against the Yemeni people.

At the rally, the protesters stressed the necessity to force the coalition's countries to stop a cease-fire's violation in Hodeidah province and reopen the Yemeni ports for entry of humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.

The students called on the international community to open an investigation in all coalition's crimes and violations in Yemen.

The rally greeted the great triumphs achieved by the army against the coalition and its militiamen in all fronts.

saba