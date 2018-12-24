Shura Council greets Mahra residents' positions rejecting Saudi military aggression presence [25/ديسمبر/2018]

MAHRA, Dec. 25 (Saba) - Shura Council on Tuesday praised the great stances of Mahra residents rejecting the Saudi military aggression presence in the province.

"Residents of the provinces believe in the principles, objectives and sacrifices made by their fathers and predecessors in the revolution of October 14, to resistant and expel any military occupation on the Yemeni soil," the council in a statement said.

The council called on the people of the Yemeni southern provinces to escalate their stances and stand united to expel the Saudi-Emirates occupation, which target the wealth and stability and security of the Yemeni people.

saba