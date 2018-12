Army foils saudi-led mercenaries' infiltration in western coast [25/ديسمبر/2018] HODEIDAH, Dec. 25 (Saba) – The army on Tuesday foiled an infiltration of mercenaries of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition in Hodeidah province, a military official said.



The infiltration was towards the army positions in Hays district in where the army inflicted on their ranks heavy losses.



The mercenaries used light and medium weapons during this failed infiltration.





AA

Saba