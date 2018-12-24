17a breach of aggression with presence of UN team in Hodeidah: Army Spokesman

SANAA, Dec. 25 (Saba) - Spokesman of the Yemeni army Brigadier General Yahya Sarie, said on Monday confirmed that the armed forces are committed to the cease-fire in Hodeidah while, there were 17 a breach of aggression and his mercenaries in the time where the UN teams present in Hodeidah.





The spokesman said in a statement to Yemen News Agency (Saba), that the mercenaries waged artillery and missile on residential neighborhoods in many areas in Hodeidah city.





Sarie affirms the coalition fighter jets waged over 25 strikes on provinces of Saada, Najran, Jizan, Nehim, Hajjah and Baydah over 24 past hours.





