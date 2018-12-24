ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 25 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 12:02:59م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: 17 خرقا للعدوان ومرتزقته مع تواجد الفريق الأممي بالحديدة
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن القوات المسلحة ملتزمة بوقف إطلاق النار في الحديدة في حين واصل العدوان ومرتزقته خروقاتهم بـ 17 خرقا في الوقت الذي يتواجد فيه الفريق الأممي بالحديدة.
موسكو لا تؤمن بنوايا واشنطن بخصوص إعلان سحب قواتها من سورية
أكد نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي ريابكوف أن موسكو لا تؤمن بنوايا الولايات المتحدة الامريكية بخصوص إعلان سحب قواتها من سورية ولا ترى أي جديد في سياسة واشنطن تجاهها بعد هذا الإعلان .
تدشين المرحلة الثانية من النزول الميداني للرقابة على الأسواق في صنعاء
دشن نائب وزير الصناعة والتجارة محمد أحمد الهاشمي اليوم بمحافظة صنعاء المرحلة الثانية من النزول الميداني للرقابة على الأسواق والمخابز والتي ستشمل مختلف المحافظات.
المنتخب الأول يواصل معسكره الخارجي بكوالامبور استعداداته لكأس آسيا
يواصل المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم معسكره الخارجي بالعاصمة الماليزية كوالالمبور، ضمن مرحلة الإعداد الثالثة لبطولة كاس آسيا، التي تستضيفها الإمارات في الخامس من يناير المقبل.
429 قتيلا حصيلة ضحايا تسونامي في إندونيسيا
بيونغ يانغ: القرار الأممي حول انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان استفزاز خطير
ظريف: وجود القوات الأمريكية في سورية غير شرعي
قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تعتقل ثمانية فلسطينيين في القدس المحتلة
Nour El Oyoun Center inaugurates a free medical camp in Sanaa
[25/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec.25 (Saba) - Nour El Oyoun Center on Monday inaugurates a free medical camp "Al Nour Medical Surgical Camp N/ 207" to remove white water and to implant lenses for poor and disordered cases.



This camp sponsored Al Nabras Health Association funded by the Foundation for Human Development. The center will conduct inspections and tests to more than 1500 Patients and 200 surgeries to remove white water and implant lenses. Also the center disbursed free medicines.



While the director of the Nabras Health al-Ashwal association said, this camp is the five which to be implemented in Sanaa and the tenth at the provinces level in 2018. These are free medical services to alleviate the suffering of poor families Under the supervision of the top consultants in ophthalmology and ophthalmology in Yemen, headed by Dr. Abdul Mughni al-Buraq.



Amal
saba
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مديرية المتون بالجوف
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
10 غارات للعدوان تستهدف ممتلكات المواطنين في باقم بصعدة
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
مصابون بنيران العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وسلسلة غارات على عدة محافظات
[23/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على صعدة
[22/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارة على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[22/ديسمبر/2018]
