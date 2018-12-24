Nour El Oyoun Center inaugurates a free medical camp in Sanaa

SANAA, Dec.25 (Saba) - Nour El Oyoun Center on Monday inaugurates a free medical camp "Al Nour Medical Surgical Camp N/ 207" to remove white water and to implant lenses for poor and disordered cases.





This camp sponsored Al Nabras Health Association funded by the Foundation for Human Development. The center will conduct inspections and tests to more than 1500 Patients and 200 surgeries to remove white water and implant lenses. Also the center disbursed free medicines.





While the director of the Nabras Health al-Ashwal association said, this camp is the five which to be implemented in Sanaa and the tenth at the provinces level in 2018. These are free medical services to alleviate the suffering of poor families Under the supervision of the top consultants in ophthalmology and ophthalmology in Yemen, headed by Dr. Abdul Mughni al-Buraq.





