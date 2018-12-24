Vice-PMs inaugurates customs necessary for vehicles in discounted cost [25/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 25 (Saba) – Vice-Prime Minister for Defense and Security Affairs Jalal al-Rwishan together with Vice-Prime Minister, Finance Minister Hussein Makbouly and Head of Customs Authority Sleem al-Hadhramy on Monday launched the process of Customs necessary for cars and motorcycles.



During the inauguration process, al-Rwishan referred to a 50% discounted cost approved for customs necessary of cars adding that motorcycles customs fee will be against a small fee according to orders of the political leadership.



"Such procedures represent a commune interest for everyone and help to preserve the security and stability to the citizens and to enhance the public security," he said.



He affirmed that the security services will take serious procedures toward the violators, " al-Rwishan added.



AA



Saba