آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 25 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 12:02:59م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: 17 خرقا للعدوان ومرتزقته مع تواجد الفريق الأممي بالحديدة
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن القوات المسلحة ملتزمة بوقف إطلاق النار في الحديدة في حين واصل العدوان ومرتزقته خروقاتهم بـ 17 خرقا في الوقت الذي يتواجد فيه الفريق الأممي بالحديدة.
موسكو لا تؤمن بنوايا واشنطن بخصوص إعلان سحب قواتها من سورية
أكد نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي ريابكوف أن موسكو لا تؤمن بنوايا الولايات المتحدة الامريكية بخصوص إعلان سحب قواتها من سورية ولا ترى أي جديد في سياسة واشنطن تجاهها بعد هذا الإعلان .
تدشين المرحلة الثانية من النزول الميداني للرقابة على الأسواق في صنعاء
دشن نائب وزير الصناعة والتجارة محمد أحمد الهاشمي اليوم بمحافظة صنعاء المرحلة الثانية من النزول الميداني للرقابة على الأسواق والمخابز والتي ستشمل مختلف المحافظات.
المنتخب الأول يواصل معسكره الخارجي بكوالامبور استعداداته لكأس آسيا
يواصل المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم معسكره الخارجي بالعاصمة الماليزية كوالالمبور، ضمن مرحلة الإعداد الثالثة لبطولة كاس آسيا، التي تستضيفها الإمارات في الخامس من يناير المقبل.
  Economy
Vice-PMs inaugurates customs necessary for vehicles in discounted cost
[25/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 25 (Saba) – Vice-Prime Minister for Defense and Security Affairs Jalal al-Rwishan together with Vice-Prime Minister, Finance Minister Hussein Makbouly and Head of Customs Authority Sleem al-Hadhramy on Monday launched the process of Customs necessary for cars and motorcycles.

During the inauguration process, al-Rwishan referred to a 50% discounted cost approved for customs necessary of cars adding that motorcycles customs fee will be against a small fee according to orders of the political leadership.

"Such procedures represent a commune interest for everyone and help to preserve the security and stability to the citizens and to enhance the public security," he said.

He affirmed that the security services will take serious procedures toward the violators, " al-Rwishan added.

AA

Saba
