10 Saudi-led air attack targets Saada [25/ديسمبر/2018]

SAADA, Dec. 25 (Saba) – At least 13 air attacks of the Saudi aggression warplanes hit Saada province, a security official told Saba on Tuesday.

The attacks hit farms and houses of the citizens in varies areas of Baqim district, heavy damage.

Meanwhile, the Saudi army launched artillery attack towards residential areas of Razih district in the same province, the official added.

saba