Seven Saudi-led air strikes hit Jawf [25/ديسمبر/2018]

JAWF, Dec. 25 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led coalion fighter jets waged seven strikes on Jawf province, a security official told Saba on Tuesday.

The strikes hit various areas of al-Maton district, causing heavy damage to the citizens' property, the official added.



saba