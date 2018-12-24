First National team continues to camp out in Kuala Lumpur in preparation for Asian Cup [24/ديسمبر/2018] The national football team will continue its external camp in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, which is part of the third phase of the preparation to participate to the Asian Cup, which will be hosted by the UAE on January 5.



The national team is taking part in its daily training, which started on 16 December under the supervision of Slovakian coach after the participation of professional players Hussein Ghazi, Mohammed Bugshan, director Abed Rabbo, Ammar Hamsan and Ahmed Srori.



The team's defender Ahmad Al-Sadiq, who is a member of the Iraqi team Beshmark Abel, joined the team camp earlier. The number of professional players in the team was 11.



It's predicated that players Mohammed Ayash, Abdul Wassa Al-Matri and Mohsen Qarawi from Dubai should joint the team players.



The national team is due to leave for Dubai on December 27 for a five-day training camp and play a friendly against Syria on June 30.





AA

SABA