ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 25 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 12:02:59م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: 17 خرقا للعدوان ومرتزقته مع تواجد الفريق الأممي بالحديدة
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن القوات المسلحة ملتزمة بوقف إطلاق النار في الحديدة في حين واصل العدوان ومرتزقته خروقاتهم بـ 17 خرقا في الوقت الذي يتواجد فيه الفريق الأممي بالحديدة.
موسكو لا تؤمن بنوايا واشنطن بخصوص إعلان سحب قواتها من سورية
أكد نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي ريابكوف أن موسكو لا تؤمن بنوايا الولايات المتحدة الامريكية بخصوص إعلان سحب قواتها من سورية ولا ترى أي جديد في سياسة واشنطن تجاهها بعد هذا الإعلان .
تدشين المرحلة الثانية من النزول الميداني للرقابة على الأسواق في صنعاء
دشن نائب وزير الصناعة والتجارة محمد أحمد الهاشمي اليوم بمحافظة صنعاء المرحلة الثانية من النزول الميداني للرقابة على الأسواق والمخابز والتي ستشمل مختلف المحافظات.
المنتخب الأول يواصل معسكره الخارجي بكوالامبور استعداداته لكأس آسيا
يواصل المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم معسكره الخارجي بالعاصمة الماليزية كوالالمبور، ضمن مرحلة الإعداد الثالثة لبطولة كاس آسيا، التي تستضيفها الإمارات في الخامس من يناير المقبل.
آخر الأخبار:
429 قتيلا حصيلة ضحايا تسونامي في إندونيسيا
بيونغ يانغ: القرار الأممي حول انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان استفزاز خطير
ظريف: وجود القوات الأمريكية في سورية غير شرعي
قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تعتقل ثمانية فلسطينيين في القدس المحتلة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
First National team continues to camp out in Kuala Lumpur in preparation for Asian Cup
[24/ديسمبر/2018] The national football team will continue its external camp in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, which is part of the third phase of the preparation to participate to the Asian Cup, which will be hosted by the UAE on January 5.

The national team is taking part in its daily training, which started on 16 December under the supervision of Slovakian coach after the participation of professional players Hussein Ghazi, Mohammed Bugshan, director Abed Rabbo, Ammar Hamsan and Ahmed Srori.

The team's defender Ahmad Al-Sadiq, who is a member of the Iraqi team Beshmark Abel, joined the team camp earlier. The number of professional players in the team was 11.

It's predicated that players Mohammed Ayash, Abdul Wassa Al-Matri and Mohsen Qarawi from Dubai should joint the team players.

The national team is due to leave for Dubai on December 27 for a five-day training camp and play a friendly against Syria on June 30.


AA
SABA
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مديرية المتون بالجوف
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
10 غارات للعدوان تستهدف ممتلكات المواطنين في باقم بصعدة
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
مصابون بنيران العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وسلسلة غارات على عدة محافظات
[23/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على صعدة
[22/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارة على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[22/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by