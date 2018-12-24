ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 25 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 12:02:59م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: 17 خرقا للعدوان ومرتزقته مع تواجد الفريق الأممي بالحديدة
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن القوات المسلحة ملتزمة بوقف إطلاق النار في الحديدة في حين واصل العدوان ومرتزقته خروقاتهم بـ 17 خرقا في الوقت الذي يتواجد فيه الفريق الأممي بالحديدة.
موسكو لا تؤمن بنوايا واشنطن بخصوص إعلان سحب قواتها من سورية
أكد نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي ريابكوف أن موسكو لا تؤمن بنوايا الولايات المتحدة الامريكية بخصوص إعلان سحب قواتها من سورية ولا ترى أي جديد في سياسة واشنطن تجاهها بعد هذا الإعلان .
تدشين المرحلة الثانية من النزول الميداني للرقابة على الأسواق في صنعاء
دشن نائب وزير الصناعة والتجارة محمد أحمد الهاشمي اليوم بمحافظة صنعاء المرحلة الثانية من النزول الميداني للرقابة على الأسواق والمخابز والتي ستشمل مختلف المحافظات.
المنتخب الأول يواصل معسكره الخارجي بكوالامبور استعداداته لكأس آسيا
يواصل المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم معسكره الخارجي بالعاصمة الماليزية كوالالمبور، ضمن مرحلة الإعداد الثالثة لبطولة كاس آسيا، التي تستضيفها الإمارات في الخامس من يناير المقبل.
UN ceasefire monitoring team briefed on damage caused by coalition in Hodeidah port
[24/ديسمبر/2018] HODEIDAH, Dec. 24 (Saba) – UN team monitoring ceasefire in Hodeidah province, headed by General Patrick Cammaert, on Monday paied viisit to Hodeidah port to take idea on the damage caused by Saudi-led coalition due to their shelling on the port.

During the visit, the team were briefed over negative results of of the blockade imposed on the port, which touched the shipping activity at the port, which ensures food and medicine needs of more than 20 million people.

General Cammaert said that he would work urgently and permanently for normallize the situation in the port to receive humanitarian aid and its commercial activity.

Earlier, governor of Hodeidah Mohammed Quheem met the team and discussed with them how to implement Sweden agreement on the port of Hodeidah on the ground.

At the meeting, Quheem confirmed that the local authority in the Hodeidah would provide all facilitates to the team to carry out its tasks as it should be.
SABA
