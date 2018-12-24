UN ceasefire monitoring team briefed on damage caused by coalition in Hodeidah port [24/ديسمبر/2018] HODEIDAH, Dec. 24 (Saba) – UN team monitoring ceasefire in Hodeidah province, headed by General Patrick Cammaert, on Monday paied viisit to Hodeidah port to take idea on the damage caused by Saudi-led coalition due to their shelling on the port.



During the visit, the team were briefed over negative results of of the blockade imposed on the port, which touched the shipping activity at the port, which ensures food and medicine needs of more than 20 million people.



General Cammaert said that he would work urgently and permanently for normallize the situation in the port to receive humanitarian aid and its commercial activity.



Earlier, governor of Hodeidah Mohammed Quheem met the team and discussed with them how to implement Sweden agreement on the port of Hodeidah on the ground.



At the meeting, Quheem confirmed that the local authority in the Hodeidah would provide all facilitates to the team to carry out its tasks as it should be.

SABA