ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 25 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 12:02:59م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: 17 خرقا للعدوان ومرتزقته مع تواجد الفريق الأممي بالحديدة
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن القوات المسلحة ملتزمة بوقف إطلاق النار في الحديدة في حين واصل العدوان ومرتزقته خروقاتهم بـ 17 خرقا في الوقت الذي يتواجد فيه الفريق الأممي بالحديدة.
موسكو لا تؤمن بنوايا واشنطن بخصوص إعلان سحب قواتها من سورية
أكد نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي ريابكوف أن موسكو لا تؤمن بنوايا الولايات المتحدة الامريكية بخصوص إعلان سحب قواتها من سورية ولا ترى أي جديد في سياسة واشنطن تجاهها بعد هذا الإعلان .
تدشين المرحلة الثانية من النزول الميداني للرقابة على الأسواق في صنعاء
دشن نائب وزير الصناعة والتجارة محمد أحمد الهاشمي اليوم بمحافظة صنعاء المرحلة الثانية من النزول الميداني للرقابة على الأسواق والمخابز والتي ستشمل مختلف المحافظات.
المنتخب الأول يواصل معسكره الخارجي بكوالامبور استعداداته لكأس آسيا
يواصل المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم معسكره الخارجي بالعاصمة الماليزية كوالالمبور، ضمن مرحلة الإعداد الثالثة لبطولة كاس آسيا، التي تستضيفها الإمارات في الخامس من يناير المقبل.
آخر الأخبار:
429 قتيلا حصيلة ضحايا تسونامي في إندونيسيا
بيونغ يانغ: القرار الأممي حول انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان استفزاز خطير
ظريف: وجود القوات الأمريكية في سورية غير شرعي
قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تعتقل ثمانية فلسطينيين في القدس المحتلة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Report: Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries on various fronts, kills tens over 24 hours
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
SANAA, Dec. 24 (Saba) – Ongoing attacks carried out by the army and popular forces against sites of the Saudi-paid mercenaries in various fronts over the past 24 hours, killing and wounding tens, military official told Saba on Monday.
In Jawf province, the army carries out an attack against the mercenaries in sites of al-Maslub district, causing heavy casualties on the mercenaries.
In Maeib province, a number of the mercenaries were killed and injured when the army foiled an attack towards al-Safinah area of Serwah district.
In Saada province, the air defenses of the army shot down a Saudi drone, CH4, during its flying over the sky of the province.
Separately, several Saudi soldiers were killed and wounded in the army's artillery attack on site of Murash in Najran border province.
A number of the mercenaries were killed and others hurt in bombs blast in al-Ajashar desert.
In Jizan province, the army fired artillery at groups of the mercenaries in sites of Qais and Twilaq mountains foiled an attack of the coalition's militants towards al-Shabakah sites, causing heavy losses.
In Asir province, the army fired a guided missile towards a military vehicle of the mercenaries in Alb crossing, destroying it completely and killing its crew members, the official added.
saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مديرية المتون بالجوف
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
10 غارات للعدوان تستهدف ممتلكات المواطنين في باقم بصعدة
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
مصابون بنيران العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وسلسلة غارات على عدة محافظات
[23/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على صعدة
[22/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارة على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[22/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by