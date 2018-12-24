Report: Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries on various fronts, kills tens over 24 hours [24/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec. 24 (Saba) – Ongoing attacks carried out by the army and popular forces against sites of the Saudi-paid mercenaries in various fronts over the past 24 hours, killing and wounding tens, military official told Saba on Monday.

In Jawf province, the army carries out an attack against the mercenaries in sites of al-Maslub district, causing heavy casualties on the mercenaries.

In Maeib province, a number of the mercenaries were killed and injured when the army foiled an attack towards al-Safinah area of Serwah district.

In Saada province, the air defenses of the army shot down a Saudi drone, CH4, during its flying over the sky of the province.

Separately, several Saudi soldiers were killed and wounded in the army's artillery attack on site of Murash in Najran border province.

A number of the mercenaries were killed and others hurt in bombs blast in al-Ajashar desert.

In Jizan province, the army fired artillery at groups of the mercenaries in sites of Qais and Twilaq mountains foiled an attack of the coalition's militants towards al-Shabakah sites, causing heavy losses.

In Asir province, the army fired a guided missile towards a military vehicle of the mercenaries in Alb crossing, destroying it completely and killing its crew members, the official added.

