Tribal rally in Dhamar to praise army triumphs against aggression [24/ديسمبر/2018]

DHAMAR, Dec. 24 (Saba) – A tribal rally was organized by residents and sheikhs of Dhamar province to praise the great triumphs achieved by the Yemeni army against the Saudi-led coalition.

At the rally, the participants denounced cease-fire violations repeated by the coalition in Hodeidah province, called on the United Nations to presser on the coalition countries to stop the war and lift siege imposed on Yemen.

They stressed the importance to maintain the internal unity and unite efforts to confront the coalition aggression and thwart its plans targeting Yemen.

saba