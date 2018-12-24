IBB holds two rallies to condemn Saudi aggression war crimes [24/ديسمبر/2018]

IBB, Dec. 24 (Saba) – Two protest rallies were staged on Monday by tribes and sheikhs of Ibb province to condemn the war crimes and violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition in Yemen.

At the rallies, which were organized in al-Odain district, the protesters stated the importance of strengthening cohesion and alignment the internal front and promoting an awareness against the coalition and its plots.

The participants stressed the persistence of the Yemeni people's steadfastness to confront the forces of the international arrogance, which has been waging a brutal aggression against Yemen since mostly four years.

The rallies greeted the great triumphs made on the ground by the army against the coalition.

saba