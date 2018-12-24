ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 25 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 12:02:59م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: 17 خرقا للعدوان ومرتزقته مع تواجد الفريق الأممي بالحديدة
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن القوات المسلحة ملتزمة بوقف إطلاق النار في الحديدة في حين واصل العدوان ومرتزقته خروقاتهم بـ 17 خرقا في الوقت الذي يتواجد فيه الفريق الأممي بالحديدة.
موسكو لا تؤمن بنوايا واشنطن بخصوص إعلان سحب قواتها من سورية
أكد نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي ريابكوف أن موسكو لا تؤمن بنوايا الولايات المتحدة الامريكية بخصوص إعلان سحب قواتها من سورية ولا ترى أي جديد في سياسة واشنطن تجاهها بعد هذا الإعلان .
تدشين المرحلة الثانية من النزول الميداني للرقابة على الأسواق في صنعاء
دشن نائب وزير الصناعة والتجارة محمد أحمد الهاشمي اليوم بمحافظة صنعاء المرحلة الثانية من النزول الميداني للرقابة على الأسواق والمخابز والتي ستشمل مختلف المحافظات.
المنتخب الأول يواصل معسكره الخارجي بكوالامبور استعداداته لكأس آسيا
يواصل المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم معسكره الخارجي بالعاصمة الماليزية كوالالمبور، ضمن مرحلة الإعداد الثالثة لبطولة كاس آسيا، التي تستضيفها الإمارات في الخامس من يناير المقبل.
آخر الأخبار:
429 قتيلا حصيلة ضحايا تسونامي في إندونيسيا
بيونغ يانغ: القرار الأممي حول انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان استفزاز خطير
ظريف: وجود القوات الأمريكية في سورية غير شرعي
قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تعتقل ثمانية فلسطينيين في القدس المحتلة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
IBB holds two rallies to condemn Saudi aggression war crimes
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
IBB, Dec. 24 (Saba) – Two protest rallies were staged on Monday by tribes and sheikhs of Ibb province to condemn the war crimes and violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition in Yemen.
At the rallies, which were organized in al-Odain district, the protesters stated the importance of strengthening cohesion and alignment the internal front and promoting an awareness against the coalition and its plots.
The participants stressed the persistence of the Yemeni people's steadfastness to confront the forces of the international arrogance, which has been waging a brutal aggression against Yemen since mostly four years.
The rallies greeted the great triumphs made on the ground by the army against the coalition.
saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مديرية المتون بالجوف
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
10 غارات للعدوان تستهدف ممتلكات المواطنين في باقم بصعدة
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
مصابون بنيران العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وسلسلة غارات على عدة محافظات
[23/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على صعدة
[22/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارة على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[22/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by