آخر تحديث: الخميس، 22 - نوفمبر - 2018 الساعة 07:57:38م
قائد الثورة يلتقي المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن
التقى قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث.
وزير خارجية بريطانيا يدعو إلى وقف العدوان السعودي على اليمن
دعا وزير الخارجية البريطاني جيرمي هانت النظام السعودي إلى وقف عدوانه على اليمن .
تحليل عروض اذون الخزانة بالبنك المركزي اليمني
جرى في البنك المركزي اليمني اليوم تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم (1076) بقيمة 105 مليار و296 مليون و130 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوما.
زفيريف يهزم جوكوفيتش ويحرز لقب /الماسترز/
أحرز الألماني ألكسندر زفيريف المصنف ثالثًا بطولة / الماسترز/ الختامية لكرة المضرب بفوزه الأحد على الصربي نوفاك جوكوفيتش المصنف أول 6 / 4 و 6 / 3 في المباراة النهائية بلندن.
آخر الأخبار:
مجلس النواب يشارك بالدورة الثانية لمنتدى الأمم المتحدة لحقوق الإنسان والديمقراطية (مصحح)
قتلى وجرحى وإحراق مدرعة للمرتزقة في كسر زحف لهم بتعز
تنظيم التصحيح يرحب بدعوة قائد الثورة للقوى السياسية
كسر زحفين لمرتزقة العدوان في جبهتي القبيطة وكرش بلحج
  International
Gunmen release 16 Egyptians workers detained in Libya
[22/نوفمبر/2018]
SANAA, Nov. 22 (Saba) – Gunmen on Thursday released 16 Egyptian workers held hostage in Libya over a financial dispute between Libyan contractors and their Egyptian partner, according to AFP.

The gunmen released the workers and some of them were in custody of local Libyan contractors who paid money on their behalf, the agency quoted the brother of one of the kidnapped workers as saying.

The rest signed pledges to stay in Libya and work to repay the militants ‘ demands, the agency added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على مديرية حرض
[22/نوفمبر/2018]
العدوان يواصل استهداف محافظات الحديدة و صعدة وحجة
[22/نوفمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مدينة حرض بحجة
[21/نوفمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية الحالي بالحديدة
[21/نوفمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 27 غارة على أربع محافظات واستشهاد ثلاثة مواطنين
[21/نوفمبر/2018]
