Gunmen release 16 Egyptians workers detained in Libya [22/نوفمبر/2018]

SANAA, Nov. 22 (Saba) – Gunmen on Thursday released 16 Egyptian workers held hostage in Libya over a financial dispute between Libyan contractors and their Egyptian partner, according to AFP.



The gunmen released the workers and some of them were in custody of local Libyan contractors who paid money on their behalf, the agency quoted the brother of one of the kidnapped workers as saying.



The rest signed pledges to stay in Libya and work to repay the militants ‘ demands, the agency added.





AA

Saba