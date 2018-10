Army carries out an offensive operation in Marib

MARIB, Oct. 25 (Saba) – Several Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and wounded when the army and popular forces carried out an offensive targeted their sites in Nehm front in Marib province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.





The army carries out an offensive operation in al-Soda hilltop which causing many mercenaries were killed and injured. An addition, the army seize weapons and military equipment.





