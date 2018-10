Army foils infliction attempt in Asir

ASIR, Oct. 25 (Saba) – The army and popular forces foiled infliction attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Asir border province, an official told Saba on Thursday.





The attempted in Alb crossing point, dozens of mercenaries were killed and injured and their military vehicle was destroyed.





[25/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba