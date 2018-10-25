ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 25 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 09:41:18م
الرئيس المشاط يعزي في وفاة العلامة عبده عبد الله الحميدي
بعث الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة في وفاة العلامة الدكتور عبده عبدالله الحميدي مفتي محافظة إب.
رئيس الوزراء العراقي الجديد يؤدي اليمين القانونية وتشكيل جزء من الحكومة
أدى رئيس الوزراء العراقي الجديد عادل عبد المهدي اليمين القانونية ليصبح رئيسًا للحكومة للسنوات الأربع المقبلة الليلة الماضية إلى جانب 14 وزيرا من قائمة تشكيلته الحكومية بعد أن فشل النواب في التوصل إلى توافق بشأن مناصب رئيسية منها وزارتا الداخلية والدفاع.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي بصنعاء
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني بصنعاء تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم (1072) بمبلغ 93 ملياراً و339 مليوناً و980 ألف  ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً.
فوز برشلونه وليفربول و بوروسيا دورتموند بدوري أبطال أوروبا
فاز فريق برشلونة الإسباني بهدفين دون رد على إنتر ميلان الإيطالي مساء امس ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة من دور المجموعات لبطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم.
تدشين توزيع ألف سلة غذائية لنازحين الحديدة بأمانة العاصمة
وزير الأشغال يدشن العمل في عدد من مشاريع الطرق بمحافظة إب
إصابة مواطن بقصف مدفعي سعودي بصعدة
عملية إغارة على موقع ثيا العسكري بعسير
Reports: 24 martyrs, 17 injured by coalition in Provinces in the past 24 hours
[25/أكتوبر/2018]

PROVINCES, Oct .25 (Saba) – US-Saudi aggression coalition targeted several provinces in the past 24 hours which causing 24 martyrs, 17 injured, a security official told Saba on Thursday.



In the western coast, 21were killed and ten were injured when the coalition targeted arid in vegetable Washer in Bit al-Faqua directorate.



Meanwhile, the aggression waged two raids in 7 yolya causing, three citizen were killed including them a child and six were injured.



In Merib, the Saudi' snipers shoot death a citizen in Manba directorate border, while a citizen' car destoryed with Saudi' artillery.



In Saada, the missiles and artillery targeted citizens' houses and farms.



In Hajjah, the aggression waged a citizen' car carried animals in Abs directorate.



Amal

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إصابة مواطن بقصف مدفعي سعودي بصعدة
[25/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية حرف سفيان بعمران
[25/أكتوبر/2018]
24 شهيداً و 17 جريحاً في جرائم جديدة لطيران العدوان الغاشم
[25/أكتوبر/2018]
ارتفاع حصيلة شهداء مجزرة طيران العدوان في المسعودي بالحديدة إلى 16 شهيدا
[24/أكتوبر/2018]
10شهداء وجرحى إثر استهداف طيران العدوان مغسل للخضروات بالحديدة
[24/أكتوبر/2018]
