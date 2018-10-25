Reports: 24 martyrs, 17 injured by coalition in Provinces in the past 24 hours

PROVINCES, Oct .25 (Saba) – US-Saudi aggression coalition targeted several provinces in the past 24 hours which causing 24 martyrs, 17 injured, a security official told Saba on Thursday.







In the western coast, 21were killed and ten were injured when the coalition targeted arid in vegetable Washer in Bit al-Faqua directorate.





Meanwhile, the aggression waged two raids in 7 yolya causing, three citizen were killed including them a child and six were injured.





In Merib, the Saudi' snipers shoot death a citizen in Manba directorate border, while a citizen' car destoryed with Saudi' artillery.





In Saada, the missiles and artillery targeted citizens' houses and farms.





In Hajjah, the aggression waged a citizen' car carried animals in Abs directorate.







[25/أكتوبر/2018]AmalSaba