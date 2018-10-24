ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 24 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 06:57:11م
اجتماع بمجلس الشورى بحضور عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى السامعي
عقد مجلس الشورى إجتماعه الثالث من دور الإنعقاد الثاني للمجلس للعام الحالي 2018م برئاسة القائم بأعمال رئيس المجلس محمد حسين العيدروس، بحضور عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى سلطان السامعي ووزير الدولة لشئون مجلسي النواب والشورى الدكتور علي أبوحليقة.
الإعصار ''ويلا'' يضرب سواحل المكسيك على المحيط الهادي
ضرب الإعصار" ويلا " سواحل المكسيك المطلة على المحيط الهادى برياح بلغت سرعتها 195 كيلومترا فى الساعة مصحوبا بأمطار غزيرة هطلت على المنتجعات السياحية حيث انتقل آلاف الأشخاص إلى أماكن آمنة.
الأمم المتحدة تحذر من مجاعة قد تطال 14 مليون شخص في اليمن
حذرت الأمم المتحدة من تفاقم الأوضاع الإنسانية في اليمن.. مشيرة إلى أن 14 مليون شخص قد يصبحون على شفا المجاعة خلال الأشهر القادمة في حال استمرت الأوضاع على حالها .
الأهلي المصري يلحق بالترجي إلى نهائي دوري ابطال افريقيا
تأهل الأهلي المصري للنهائي للمرة الـ12 في تاريخه رغم خسارته 1-2 أمام مضيفه وفاق سطيف الجزائري الليلة الماضية،في إياب نصف نهائي دوري أبطال أفريقيا بفضل فوزه ذهابا بهدفين نظيفين.
مناقشة الترتيبات لانعقاد اللقاء التشاوري للمبادرات الشبابية
اجتماع برئاسة نائب وزير الصناعة لمناقشة تثبيت التكاليف السعرية للألبان
مناقشة سير العمل بفرع الهيئة العامة للأراضي بمحافظة صنعاء
أمين العاصمة يفتتح دورة تدريبية للعاملين بالتوعية البيئية
FM congratulates UN Secretary-General on UN Day
[24/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 24 (Saba) –Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf on Wednesday sent a cable of congratulation to UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the occasion of the United Nations Day.
In the cable, the Minister affirmed the support of the Supreme Political Council and the Government of National Salvation to the peace efforts exerted by the United Nations to stop the war and lift all out-siege imposed by Saudi-led aggression coalition on Yemen.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
تسعة شهداء وجرحى إثر استهداف طيران العدوان لمنطقة 7 يوليو بالحديدة
[24/أكتوبر/2018]
غارة لطيران العدوان على سيارة مواطن بمديرية عبس في حجة
[24/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على أربع محافظات
[24/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على صرواح بمأرب
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على الحديدة
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
