FM congratulates UN Secretary-General on UN Day [24/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 24 (Saba) –Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf on Wednesday sent a cable of congratulation to UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the occasion of the United Nations Day.

In the cable, the Minister affirmed the support of the Supreme Political Council and the Government of National Salvation to the peace efforts exerted by the United Nations to stop the war and lift all out-siege imposed by Saudi-led aggression coalition on Yemen.

saba