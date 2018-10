Army kills, injures dozens of mercenaries in Hodeidah

HODEIDAH, Oct.24 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out an offensive operation in Saudi' sites in western coast, an official told Saba on Wednesday.





The attacked in east of Hias ,causing many of mercenaries were killed and injured and destroyed their military vehicle.





Meanwhile, army launched a missile on a military vehicles, causing huge losses upon the mercenaries 'ranks.





