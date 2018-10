Saudi Aggression War against Yemen اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Army hit Saudi' sites in Baydah

BAYDAH, Oct.24 (Saba) – The army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid



.mercenaries' sites in Baydah province, an official told Saba on Wednesday

The hit was in Qanua front ,dozens were killed and injured.





Amal





saba [24/أكتوبر/2018]saba