آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 24 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 12:44:42م
تكبد العدو ومرتزقته قتلى وجرحى بعمليات عسكرية وقصف مدفعي وصاروخي
تكبد الغزاة والمرتزقة عشرات القتلى والجرحى بعمليات هجومية وكسر زحوفات ،وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على مواقعهم وتجمعاتهم خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
الإعصار ''ويلا'' يضرب سواحل المكسيك على المحيط الهادي
ضرب الإعصار" ويلا " سواحل المكسيك المطلة على المحيط الهادى برياح بلغت سرعتها 195 كيلومترا فى الساعة مصحوبا بأمطار غزيرة هطلت على المنتجعات السياحية حيث انتقل آلاف الأشخاص إلى أماكن آمنة.
الأمم المتحدة تحذر من مجاعة قد تطال 14 مليون شخص في اليمن
حذرت الأمم المتحدة من تفاقم الأوضاع الإنسانية في اليمن.. مشيرة إلى أن 14 مليون شخص قد يصبحون على شفا المجاعة خلال الأشهر القادمة في حال استمرت الأوضاع على حالها .
الأهلي المصري يلحق بالترجي إلى نهائي دوري ابطال افريقيا
تأهل الأهلي المصري للنهائي للمرة الـ12 في تاريخه رغم خسارته 1-2 أمام مضيفه وفاق سطيف الجزائري الليلة الماضية،في إياب نصف نهائي دوري أبطال أفريقيا بفضل فوزه ذهابا بهدفين نظيفين.
Reports: Army attacks Saudi' sites in provinces in the past 24 hours
[24/أكتوبر/2018]

PROVINCES, Oct.24 (Saba) – The army and popular forces attacked US-Saudi' sites and fortifications, causing many Saudi-paid mercenaries in the past 24 hours.



In Asir, the army carried out attacked Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries in Sahwh crossing point , killed and injured in their troops.



Meanwhile, the army foiled infiltration attempted in Alab crossing point, while the artillery targeted gatherings of mercenaries in Sahwa site in al-Ropwayah.



In Jizan, the artillery of the army targeted gatherings of mercenaries in north west al-Nar mount and eastern al-Dod mount causing dozens of their troops were killed and injured .while the army destroyed their military vehicle left, all it crew were killed.



In Najran, many mercenaries were killed and injured when the army targeted their gatherings in western Sadas.



In the western coast, the artillery shelling in al-Motunah area in Hodeidah which left dozens were killed and injured and destroyed their military troops in 16 kilos area.



In Nehm, several mercenaries were killed and injured in al-Madfoon. Also the army foiled their infiltration attempted in Auda al-Sharkih area, while the army also foiled their infiltration attempted in al-Soda hilltop in Yaam front .



In Lahj, the artillery targeted the gatherings and fortifications in al-Sahe front in Karsh. Also the army hit another mercenaries in north of the desert of Medi.



In Taiz, the army targeted sites in al-Annin front in Habshi mount, killed and injured many mercenaries.



Amal



saba
