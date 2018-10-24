Reports: Army attacks Saudi' sites in provinces in the past 24 hours

PROVINCES, Oct.24 (Saba) – The army and popular forces attacked US-Saudi' sites and fortifications, causing many Saudi-paid mercenaries in the past 24 hours.





In Asir, the army carried out attacked Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries in Sahwh crossing point , killed and injured in their troops.





Meanwhile, the army foiled infiltration attempted in Alab crossing point, while the artillery targeted gatherings of mercenaries in Sahwa site in al-Ropwayah.





In Jizan, the artillery of the army targeted gatherings of mercenaries in north west al-Nar mount and eastern al-Dod mount causing dozens of their troops were killed and injured .while the army destroyed their military vehicle left, all it crew were killed.





In Najran, many mercenaries were killed and injured when the army targeted their gatherings in western Sadas.





In the western coast, the artillery shelling in al-Motunah area in Hodeidah which left dozens were killed and injured and destroyed their military troops in 16 kilos area.





In Nehm, several mercenaries were killed and injured in al-Madfoon. Also the army foiled their infiltration attempted in Auda al-Sharkih area, while the army also foiled their infiltration attempted in al-Soda hilltop in Yaam front .





In Lahj, the artillery targeted the gatherings and fortifications in al-Sahe front in Karsh. Also the army hit another mercenaries in north of the desert of Medi.





In Taiz, the army targeted sites in al-Annin front in Habshi mount, killed and injured many mercenaries.







[24/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba