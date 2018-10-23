Reports اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Reports:The phenomenon of carrying arms in Yemen

Yemen, Oct.22 (Saba) - The phenomenon of carrying arms in Yemen considered of the thorny phenomena experienced by societies, especially in developing countries. United States of America ranked first in the world in terms of carrying its citizen’s arms, followed by Yemen. The right to possess and carry arms varies greatly according to the laws in force in each region and state. It is one of the most controversial human rights issues in domestic and international politics.



In the Yemeni law, Yemeni law gave Yemeni citizens the right to possess personal firearms. The number of weapons in Yemen is estimated at 60 million.



Weapons in the Yemeni tribe are an integral part of their composition and personality. It sees in it all the meanings of association with the past and the history of Yemen. Yemeni tribe boasts of owning and carrying weapons, the abandonment of it is a disgrace and the cause of humiliation and submission.





The weapons is a major part of his clothing and appearance, it is the most important decoration adorned by men. It is considered the first thing that the man wears in his adornment.



Yemenis also carry weapons on holidays, weddings and events, where the weapon is seen as a man's adornmen and enhanced his social status. Also the weaopns sees as a symbol of strength, heroism, honor and masculinity. You find them perform their popular dances with guns; the carrying of arms became part of these dances. At the same time the weapons became a way of expressing joy or welcoming a guest. In weddings, when the guest is greeted, shots are fired in the air as an expression of joy and pleasure.





It also highlights the role of weapons in the life of Yemeni tribes as an important tool used to solve problems and differences, Where the wrong party delivers one or more pieces of weapon to the other party, evidence of his acknowledgment of the erro and commitment to what governs or the parties to the dispute may appeal to a third party They hand over one or more pieces of arms to him as security for their extradition as judged.





Amal

saba [23/أكتوبر/2018]Yemen, Oct.22 (Saba) - The phenomenon of carrying arms in Yemen considered of the thorny phenomena experienced by societies, especially in developing countries. United States of America ranked first in the world in terms of carrying its citizen’s arms, followed by Yemen. The right to possess and carry arms varies greatly according to the laws in force in each region and state. It is one of the most controversial human rights issues in domestic and international politics.In the Yemeni law, Yemeni law gave Yemeni citizens the right to possess personal firearms. The number of weapons in Yemen is estimated at 60 million.Weapons in the Yemeni tribe are an integral part of their composition and personality. It sees in it all the meanings of association with the past and the history of Yemen. Yemeni tribe boasts of owning and carrying weapons, the abandonment of it is a disgrace and the cause of humiliation and submission.Yemenis also carry weapons on holidays, weddings and events, where the weapon is seen as a man's adornmen and enhanced his social status. Also the weaopns sees as a symbol of strength, heroism, honor and masculinity. You find them perform their popular dances with guns; the carrying of arms became part of these dances. At the same time the weapons became a way of expressing joy or welcoming a guest. In weddings, when the guest is greeted, shots are fired in the air as an expression of joy and pleasure.Amalsaba المزيد من (Reports)