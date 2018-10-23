ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 23 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 09:38:56م
الرئيس المشاط يهنئ غوتيريس بمناسبة يوم الأمم المتحدة
بعث الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية تهنئة إلى الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريس، بمناسبة الاحتفال بيوم الأمم المتحدة.
ظريف:واشنطن لا تحترم القوانين الدولية والاتفاقات التي توقع عليها
أكد وزير الخارجية الإيراني محمد جواد ظريف أن الولايات المتحدة لا تحترم القوانين والقرارات الدولية ولا تقيم وزنا للاتفاقيات التي توقع عليها وهو ما ينسف فائدة ونتائج أي محادثات معها.
الأمم المتحدة تحذر من مجاعة قد تطال 14 مليون شخص في اليمن
حذرت الأمم المتحدة من تفاقم الأوضاع الإنسانية في اليمن.. مشيرة إلى أن 14 مليون شخص قد يصبحون على شفا المجاعة خلال الأشهر القادمة في حال استمرت الأوضاع على حالها .
مجلس الشباب والرياضة يشكل لجان لمراجعة لوائح الوزارة والقطاعات التابعه لها
ناقش مجلس وزارة الشباب والرياضة برئاسة الوزير حسن زيد اليوم عددا من القضايا المتعلقة بأعمال الوزارة وقطاعاتها المختلفة وأنشطة الاتحادات الرياضية.
آخر الأخبار:
الهيئة العامة للآثار تدين إقدام جماعات سلفية متطرفة على تدميرضريح ومسجد العلامة أحمد الفاز في منطقة الفازة بالتحيتا
قحيم يطلع على سير العمل بوحدة طوارئ المياه وفرع حماية البيئة بالحديدة
مكتب الصناعة بحجة يضبط عدد من مالكي الأفران المخالفة
القائم بأعمال محافظ الحديدة يتفقد سير العمل بمجمع الإصدار الآلي
  Reports
Reports:The phenomenon of carrying arms in Yemen
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
Yemen, Oct.22 (Saba) - The phenomenon of carrying arms in Yemen considered of the thorny phenomena experienced by societies, especially in developing countries. United States of America ranked first in the world in terms of carrying its citizen’s arms, followed by Yemen. The right to possess and carry arms varies greatly according to the laws in force in each region and state. It is one of the most controversial human rights issues in domestic and international politics.

In the Yemeni law, Yemeni law gave Yemeni citizens the right to possess personal firearms. The number of weapons in Yemen is estimated at 60 million.

Weapons in the Yemeni tribe are an integral part of their composition and personality. It sees in it all the meanings of association with the past and the history of Yemen. Yemeni tribe boasts of owning and carrying weapons, the abandonment of it is a disgrace and the cause of humiliation and submission.


The weapons is a major part of his clothing and appearance, it is the most important decoration adorned by men. It is considered the first thing that the man wears in his adornment.


Yemenis also carry weapons on holidays, weddings and events, where the weapon is seen as a man's adornmen and enhanced his social status. Also the weaopns sees as a symbol of strength, heroism, honor and masculinity. You find them perform their popular dances with guns; the carrying of arms became part of these dances. At the same time the weapons became a way of expressing joy or welcoming a guest. In weddings, when the guest is greeted, shots are fired in the air as an expression of joy and pleasure.


It also highlights the role of weapons in the life of Yemeni tribes as an important tool used to solve problems and differences, Where the wrong party delivers one or more pieces of weapon to the other party, evidence of his acknowledgment of the erro and commitment to what governs or the parties to the dispute may appeal to a third party They hand over one or more pieces of arms to him as security for their extradition as judged.



Amal
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على صرواح بمأرب
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على الحديدة
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
إصابة مواطنين اثنين بغارة لطيران العدوان في حجة
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
غارات جوية وقصف صاروخي للعدو على ثلاث محافظات
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على نهم
[22/أكتوبر/2018]
