آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 23 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 08:40:21م
الرئيس المشاط يهنئ غوتيريس بمناسبة يوم الأمم المتحدة
بعث الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية تهنئة إلى الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريس، بمناسبة الاحتفال بيوم الأمم المتحدة.
ظريف:واشنطن لا تحترم القوانين الدولية والاتفاقات التي توقع عليها
أكد وزير الخارجية الإيراني محمد جواد ظريف أن الولايات المتحدة لا تحترم القوانين والقرارات الدولية ولا تقيم وزنا للاتفاقيات التي توقع عليها وهو ما ينسف فائدة ونتائج أي محادثات معها.
الأمم المتحدة تحذر من مجاعة قد تطال 14 مليون شخص في اليمن
حذرت الأمم المتحدة من تفاقم الأوضاع الإنسانية في اليمن.. مشيرة إلى أن 14 مليون شخص قد يصبحون على شفا المجاعة خلال الأشهر القادمة في حال استمرت الأوضاع على حالها .
مجلس الشباب والرياضة يشكل لجان لمراجعة لوائح الوزارة والقطاعات التابعه لها
ناقش مجلس وزارة الشباب والرياضة برئاسة الوزير حسن زيد اليوم عددا من القضايا المتعلقة بأعمال الوزارة وقطاعاتها المختلفة وأنشطة الاتحادات الرياضية.
آخر الأخبار:
رئيس الوزراء يناقش مع الدكتور الترب القضايا الاقتصادية
لقاء بفرع الجهاز المركزي بحجة يناقش نتائج مراجعة القوائم المالية لفرع مؤسسة المياه
نائب وزير الخارجية يلتقي نائب الممثل المقيم لليونيسيف
رئيس الوزراء يناقش مع محافظي المهرة وحضرموت الأوضاع الراهنة في المحافظتين
  Reports
Report: Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries, kills dozens over 24 hours
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 23 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out attacks against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in all fronts over the past 24 hours, killing and wounding dozens, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.
In western province of Hodeidah, Dozens of the mercenaries were killed, others wounded and 23 military vehicles were destroyed when the army attack and recaptured several sites in Kilo 16 area.
In also Hodeidah, the army foiled an attack of the mercenaries towards Hais area, killing and wounding several.
In border province of Najran, the army's missile forces fired a rocket, Zilzal 1,and artillery on groups of the mercenaries in al-Ajashar desert and sites of Morash, Muthalth al-Ashah.
In Najran also, the army's drone, Qasef 1, waged a series of strikes on gatherings of the mercenaries in al-Buqa desert.
In Jizan province, the army launched artillery towards Saudi military groups in al-Qarna'a center.
In Asir province, the army's artillery fired at the mercenaries' groups in Alib crossing point.
In Marib province, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and injured when the army waged an attack on their reinforcements in sites of Serwah and Nehm districts.
In Jawf province, the army waged artillery shelling on sites of al-Jarshab area, killing and wounding many the mercenaries.
In also Jawf, the army repelled an offensive of the mercenaries to infiltrate towards al-Salan camp in al-Maton district, leaving heavy losses.
In Bayda province, the army attacked gatherings of the mercenaries in two areas of Qanih and al-Zaher, killing and injuring dozens.
In Taiz province, the army carried out an attack on sites of the mercenaries in al-Salu and Haifan districts, killing and wounding many of the mercenaries.
In also Taiz, several of the militiamen were killed and others wounded when the army targeted their sites in al-Ma'afar district and Osayfarah area.
In Hajjah province, the army hit groups of the mercenaries in Medi desert and Hairan area, hitting the targets directly, the official added.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على صرواح بمأرب
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على الحديدة
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
إصابة مواطنين اثنين بغارة لطيران العدوان في حجة
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
غارات جوية وقصف صاروخي للعدو على ثلاث محافظات
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على نهم
[22/أكتوبر/2018]
