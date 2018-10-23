Report: Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries, kills dozens over 24 hours [23/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 23 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out attacks against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in all fronts over the past 24 hours, killing and wounding dozens, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

In western province of Hodeidah, Dozens of the mercenaries were killed, others wounded and 23 military vehicles were destroyed when the army attack and recaptured several sites in Kilo 16 area.

In also Hodeidah, the army foiled an attack of the mercenaries towards Hais area, killing and wounding several.

In border province of Najran, the army's missile forces fired a rocket, Zilzal 1,and artillery on groups of the mercenaries in al-Ajashar desert and sites of Morash, Muthalth al-Ashah.

In Najran also, the army's drone, Qasef 1, waged a series of strikes on gatherings of the mercenaries in al-Buqa desert.

In Jizan province, the army launched artillery towards Saudi military groups in al-Qarna'a center.

In Asir province, the army's artillery fired at the mercenaries' groups in Alib crossing point.

In Marib province, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and injured when the army waged an attack on their reinforcements in sites of Serwah and Nehm districts.

In Jawf province, the army waged artillery shelling on sites of al-Jarshab area, killing and wounding many the mercenaries.

In also Jawf, the army repelled an offensive of the mercenaries to infiltrate towards al-Salan camp in al-Maton district, leaving heavy losses.

In Bayda province, the army attacked gatherings of the mercenaries in two areas of Qanih and al-Zaher, killing and injuring dozens.

In Taiz province, the army carried out an attack on sites of the mercenaries in al-Salu and Haifan districts, killing and wounding many of the mercenaries.

In also Taiz, several of the militiamen were killed and others wounded when the army targeted their sites in al-Ma'afar district and Osayfarah area.

In Hajjah province, the army hit groups of the mercenaries in Medi desert and Hairan area, hitting the targets directly, the official added.

