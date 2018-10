An offensive operation in Saudi' sites in Marib

MARIB, Oct 23 (Saba) - The army and popular forces targeted an offensive operation in US-Saudi aggression' sites in Nehim front, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.





The operation left dozen of mercenaries were killed and injured in al-Madfon area.





Meanwhile, dozens of mercenaries were killed and wounded when two bombs exploded while attempting to infiltrate into Euda al-Sharqua.an official added.





