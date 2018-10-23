The School Feeding Project launches the meal of the school in the targeted departments in 10 provinces

SANAA, Oct.23 (Saba) – A school feeding and humanitarian relief project launched the distribution of the school meal for students in ten provinces.





They started distribution process in some schools which got food and the other provinces later "Director General of the project Hamoud al-Akram in a statement to Saba on Tuesday."





The project targeted 433,453 students in 1062 schools in ten provinces. The project is a biscuit distributed to all students every day.





