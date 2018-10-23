ابحث عن:
الثلاثاء، 23 - أكتوبر - 2018
الرئيس المشاط يهنئ غوتيريس بمناسبة يوم الأمم المتحدة
بعث الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية تهنئة إلى الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريس، بمناسبة الاحتفال بيوم الأمم المتحدة.
ظريف:واشنطن لا تحترم القوانين الدولية والاتفاقات التي توقع عليها
أكد وزير الخارجية الإيراني محمد جواد ظريف أن الولايات المتحدة لا تحترم القوانين والقرارات الدولية ولا تقيم وزنا للاتفاقيات التي توقع عليها وهو ما ينسف فائدة ونتائج أي محادثات معها.
الأمم المتحدة تحذر من مجاعة قد تطال 14 مليون شخص في اليمن
حذرت الأمم المتحدة من تفاقم الأوضاع الإنسانية في اليمن.. مشيرة إلى أن 14 مليون شخص قد يصبحون على شفا المجاعة خلال الأشهر القادمة في حال استمرت الأوضاع على حالها .
مجلس الشباب والرياضة يشكل لجان لمراجعة لوائح الوزارة والقطاعات التابعه لها
ناقش مجلس وزارة الشباب والرياضة برئاسة الوزير حسن زيد اليوم عددا من القضايا المتعلقة بأعمال الوزارة وقطاعاتها المختلفة وأنشطة الاتحادات الرياضية.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
The School Feeding Project launches the meal of the school in the targeted departments in 10 provinces
[23/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct.23 (Saba) – A school feeding and humanitarian relief project launched the distribution of the school meal for students in ten provinces.



They started distribution process in some schools which got food and the other provinces later "Director General of the project Hamoud al-Akram in a statement to Saba on Tuesday."



The project targeted 433,453 students in 1062 schools in ten provinces. The project is a biscuit distributed to all students every day.



Amal
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
[22/أكتوبر/2018]
