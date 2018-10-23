Army controls of enemy sites south of Killo-16 in wide offensives [23/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct 23 (Saba) – The army and popular committees carried out wide offensive from several axes and directions on the enemy sites south of Killo-16 in the western coast ended with total control on their sites and defeated them. The offensives caused large numbers of killing and injuring in the enemy ranks, destroying more than 14 and nine military warships and seize large military equipment of medium weapons and ammunition, said the official spokesman of the armed forces Brigadier Yahia Sare'a on Monday. The broad offensives started with combing, intense missile and artillery shelling of Zilzal-1 targeted the invaders sites and gatherings causing losses in lives and equipments, said Yahia Sare'a. The engineering unit carried out unique infiltration attack called "the attack of fulfilling the martyrs of engineering ", which grow large mines and explosives amid the totals of the enemy, their vehicles killing and injuring a large number of enemy, destroying its warships and losing its balance. The unique infiltration attack was followed by a large-scale attack by the army and popular committees on three tracks of a uniform time confused invaders and mercenaries amid collapses of their forces. " The army and committees launched in the first track East , North and Western offensive towards enemy sites in Thalajah al-Mekhlafi and neighboring sites, managed to complete control over enemy positions in this track after violent clashes with the invaders and mercenaries". In the second track the army and popular committees launched a broad attack on enemy sites spread East and West Ahwash al-Baqar and neighbouring sites, and were able to control the vast sites of the enemy. In the third track the army attacked the enemy fortifications and barracks in al-Masna'a village and neighboring, and they managed to complete control over their sites and expelled them after violent clashes with various types of weapons which inflicted the enemy heavy losses in lives and equipment, burning of a number of crews military armor. Meanwhile, specialized units participated in the offensives of the army and committees, prompting enemy to histrionic combing with various types of warplanes using cluster bombs and munitions, and targeting large gatherings of its mercenaries. Eman al-Mutawakel

Saba