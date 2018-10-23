ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 23 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 11:43:56ص
دك تجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته و عمليات عسكرية على مواقعهم
استهدفت القوتين الصاروخية والمدفعية تجمعات العدو ومرتزقته ، وعمليات هجومية على مواقعهم وكسر زحوفات أسفرت عن قتلى وجرحى في صفوفهم وتدمير آلياتهم خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
ظريف:واشنطن لا تحترم القوانين الدولية والاتفاقات التي توقع عليها
أكد وزير الخارجية الإيراني محمد جواد ظريف أن الولايات المتحدة لا تحترم القوانين والقرارات الدولية ولا تقيم وزنا للاتفاقيات التي توقع عليها وهو ما ينسف فائدة ونتائج أي محادثات معها.
الأمم المتحدة تحذر من مجاعة قد تطال 14 مليون شخص في اليمن
حذرت الأمم المتحدة من تفاقم الأوضاع الإنسانية في اليمن.. مشيرة إلى أن 14 مليون شخص قد يصبحون على شفا المجاعة خلال الأشهر القادمة في حال استمرت الأوضاع على حالها .
ريال مدريد يصدر حكمه النهائي على مدربه عبر الصحافة
رغم إعلان عدد من نجوم ريال مدريد الإسباني تمسكهم ببقاء جولين لوبتيغي، يبدو أن المدير الفني الذي عُيّن في منصبه في يونيو الماضي على شفا الإقالة، والتمهيد جاء من الصحافة.
آخر الأخبار:
كندا: مستعدون لتجميد صفقة أسلحة كبرى مع السعودية إذا اقتضت الضرورة
سيناتور أمريكي يطالب بطرد السفير السعودي من واشنطن فوراً
الدوري الإنجليزي.. أرسنال يهزم ليستر سيتي بثلاثية
مديرة المخابرات الأمريكية تتوجه إلى تركيا
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army controls of enemy sites south of Killo-16 in wide offensives
[23/أكتوبر/2018]   SANAA, Oct 23 (Saba) – The army and popular committees carried out wide offensive from several axes and directions on the enemy sites south of Killo-16 in the western coast ended with total control on their sites and defeated them. The offensives caused large numbers of killing and injuring in the enemy ranks, destroying more than 14 and nine military warships and seize large military equipment of medium weapons and ammunition, said the official spokesman of the armed forces Brigadier Yahia Sare'a on Monday. The broad offensives started with combing, intense missile and artillery shelling of Zilzal-1 targeted the invaders sites and gatherings causing losses in lives and equipments, said Yahia Sare'a. The engineering unit carried out unique infiltration attack called "the attack of fulfilling the martyrs of engineering ", which grow large mines and explosives amid the totals of the enemy, their vehicles killing and injuring a large number of enemy, destroying its warships and losing its balance. The unique infiltration attack was followed by a large-scale attack by the army and popular committees on three tracks of a uniform time confused invaders and mercenaries amid collapses of their forces. " The army and committees launched in the first track East , North and Western offensive towards enemy sites in Thalajah al-Mekhlafi and neighboring sites, managed to complete control over enemy positions in this track after violent clashes with the invaders and mercenaries". In the second track the army and popular committees launched a broad attack on enemy sites spread East and West Ahwash al-Baqar and neighbouring sites, and were able to control the vast sites of the enemy. In the third track the army attacked the enemy fortifications and barracks in al-Masna'a village and neighboring, and they managed to complete control over their sites and expelled them after violent clashes with various types of weapons which inflicted the enemy heavy losses in lives and equipment, burning of a number of crews military armor. Meanwhile, specialized units participated in the offensives of the army and committees, prompting enemy to histrionic combing with various types of warplanes using cluster bombs and munitions, and targeting large gatherings of its mercenaries. Eman al-Mutawakel
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على الحديدة
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
إصابة مواطنين اثنين بغارة لطيران العدوان في حجة
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
غارات جوية وقصف صاروخي للعدو على ثلاث محافظات
[23/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على نهم
[22/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة عشرة مواطنين بغارات طيران العدوان في الحديدة وحجة
[22/أكتوبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by