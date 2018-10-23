ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 23 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 09:10:09ص
غارات جوية وقصف صاروخي للعدو على ثلاث محافظات
استهدف العدوان الأمريكي السعودي بالغارات الجوية والقصف الصاروخي والمدفعي محافظات صعدة ، الحديدة وصنعاء خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية .
الاحتلال يعتقل 14 فلسطينيا ومستوطنون يعتدون على ممتلكات فلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية
شنّت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فجر اليوم الاثنين، حملة مداهمات واعتقالات واسعة طالت 14 مواطنا فلسطينيا من مناطق مختلفة بالضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بفعل عقوبات إيران
صعدت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين ومن المتوقع شح الأسواق فور بدء تنفيذ العقوبات الأمريكية على صادرات الخام الإيرانية الشهر القادم.
ريال مدريد يصدر حكمه النهائي على مدربه عبر الصحافة
رغم إعلان عدد من نجوم ريال مدريد الإسباني تمسكهم ببقاء جولين لوبتيغي، يبدو أن المدير الفني الذي عُيّن في منصبه في يونيو الماضي على شفا الإقالة، والتمهيد جاء من الصحافة.
آخر الأخبار:
النصيري يعزي وزير التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي
توزيع أوعية لحفظ وتنقية المياه على النازحين بالحديدة
وقفات احتجاجية بمدارس صنعاء تندد بجرائم العدوان
الرئيس المشاط يعزي الوزير حازب
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army carries out offensive on mercenaries sites in Marib
[23/أكتوبر/2018]




MARIB, Oct 23 (Saba) - The army and popular committees carried out n offensive on Saudi-paid mercenaries sites in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba.
Dozens of mercenaries were killed and injured in surprise attack on their sites in al-Makhdarah area in Serwah district, said the official on Monday.
Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and committees hit the mercenaries sites in al-Tibab al-Sood in al-Dhaeq front in the district, causing direct casualties.
Eman al-Mutawakel


Saba
