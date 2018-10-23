[23/أكتوبر/2018]
MARIB, Oct 23 (Saba) - The army and popular committees carried out n offensive on Saudi-paid mercenaries sites in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba.
Dozens of mercenaries were killed and injured in surprise attack on their sites in al-Makhdarah area in Serwah district, said the official on Monday.
Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and committees hit the mercenaries sites in al-Tibab al-Sood in al-Dhaeq front in the district, causing direct casualties.
Eman al-Mutawakel
Saba