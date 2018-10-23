Saudi Aggression War against Yemen اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Army carries out offensive on mercenaries sites in Marib







MARIB, Oct 23 (Saba) - The army and popular committees carried out n offensive on Saudi-paid mercenaries sites in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba.

Dozens of mercenaries were killed and injured in surprise attack on their sites in al-Makhdarah area in Serwah district, said the official on Monday.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and committees hit the mercenaries sites in al-Tibab al-Sood in al-Dhaeq front in the district, causing direct casualties.

Eman al-Mutawakel





