Army shelling hits gathering of Riyadh's mercenaries in Jawf

JAWF, Oct 23 (Saba) - The army's artillery fired shells against a gathering of mercenaries in Aden Taba and al-Jarshab Taba in Ghail district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The artillery hit its target accurately, killing and wounding scores of them, the official added.







Mona M

[23/أكتوبر/2018]Saba