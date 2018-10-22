ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 22 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 11:03:02م
الرئيس المشاط يعزي الوزير حازب
بعث رئيس المجلس السياسي الاعلى الاخ مهدي المشاط ، برقية عزاء ومواساة إلى وزير التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي حسين حازب في وفاة نجله عبدربه وابن أخيه علي وصهره ناصر، الذين وافتهم المنية إثر حادث مروري مؤسف على طريق مأرب - سيئون.
الاحتلال يعتقل 14 فلسطينيا ومستوطنون يعتدون على ممتلكات فلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية
شنّت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فجر اليوم الاثنين، حملة مداهمات واعتقالات واسعة طالت 14 مواطنا فلسطينيا من مناطق مختلفة بالضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بفعل عقوبات إيران
صعدت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين ومن المتوقع شح الأسواق فور بدء تنفيذ العقوبات الأمريكية على صادرات الخام الإيرانية الشهر القادم.
ريال مدريد يصدر حكمه النهائي على مدربه عبر الصحافة
رغم إعلان عدد من نجوم ريال مدريد الإسباني تمسكهم ببقاء جولين لوبتيغي، يبدو أن المدير الفني الذي عُيّن في منصبه في يونيو الماضي على شفا الإقالة، والتمهيد جاء من الصحافة.
آخر الأخبار:
توزيع أوعية لحفظ وتنقية المياه على النازحين بالحديدة
وقفات احتجاجية بمدارس صنعاء تندد بجرائم العدوان
وقفة غاضبة لأبناء مدينة الحديدة تدين استمرار جرائم العدوان
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات وخيام المرتزقة في جبهة قانية بالبيضاء
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Rally in Hodeidah condemns coalition war crimes against citizens
[22/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 22 (Saba) – Residents of Hodeidah province on Monday held a protest rally to condemn the war crimes committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition war crimes against citizens.
The rally stressed on the importance to continue to support the fronts with fighter men and money to strengthen the Yemeni people's steadfastness to defend the homeland and thwart the coalitions' plots .
Angrily, the protesters raised banners pictures condemning the coalition's war crimes and violations in Yemen.
The participants affirmed on the necessity of everyone to take responsibly for alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people because of economic war and the policy of starvation caused by the Saudi-led coalition blockade.
The rally also called on the United Nations, international community organizations to investigate in the coalition's war crimes on the Yemeni people.
Thy praised the great triumphs achieved by the army, air and missile forces against the coalition in fronts.
saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على نهم
[22/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة عشرة مواطنين بغارات طيران العدوان في الحديدة وحجة
[22/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان بحجة
[21/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية الحالي بالحديدة
[21/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة سبعة مواطنين بنيران العدو السعودي ومرتزقته
[21/أكتوبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by