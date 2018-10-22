ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 22 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 11:03:02م
الرئيس المشاط يعزي الوزير حازب
بعث رئيس المجلس السياسي الاعلى الاخ مهدي المشاط ، برقية عزاء ومواساة إلى وزير التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي حسين حازب في وفاة نجله عبدربه وابن أخيه علي وصهره ناصر، الذين وافتهم المنية إثر حادث مروري مؤسف على طريق مأرب - سيئون.
الاحتلال يعتقل 14 فلسطينيا ومستوطنون يعتدون على ممتلكات فلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية
شنّت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فجر اليوم الاثنين، حملة مداهمات واعتقالات واسعة طالت 14 مواطنا فلسطينيا من مناطق مختلفة بالضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بفعل عقوبات إيران
صعدت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين ومن المتوقع شح الأسواق فور بدء تنفيذ العقوبات الأمريكية على صادرات الخام الإيرانية الشهر القادم.
ريال مدريد يصدر حكمه النهائي على مدربه عبر الصحافة
رغم إعلان عدد من نجوم ريال مدريد الإسباني تمسكهم ببقاء جولين لوبتيغي، يبدو أن المدير الفني الذي عُيّن في منصبه في يونيو الماضي على شفا الإقالة، والتمهيد جاء من الصحافة.
توزيع أوعية لحفظ وتنقية المياه على النازحين بالحديدة
وقفات احتجاجية بمدارس صنعاء تندد بجرائم العدوان
وقفة غاضبة لأبناء مدينة الحديدة تدين استمرار جرائم العدوان
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات وخيام المرتزقة في جبهة قانية بالبيضاء
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Report: Army escalates assault against Saudi-paid mercenaries in all fronts over 12 hours
[22/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 22 (Saba) – The Yemeni army stepped up offensives against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in various fronts in the past 12 hours, killing dozens and wounding others, a military official told Saba on Monday.
In Taiz province, the army repelled attack of the mercenaries towards al-Kahadah area of Ma'afar district, killing and wounding a number of the mercenaries.
In border province of Jizan, the army shot dead a Saudi soldier in Mashala site and fired artillery towards Saudi military groups in al-Mashbah site.
In Najran province, the army fired artillery at Saudi soldiers' gatherings in Saudi military site of Morash.
In also Najran, the army's drone, Qasef 1, waged a series of strikes on groups of the mercenaries in al-Buqa area
In Jawf province, the army foiled an assault of the mercenaries towards al-Salan area of al-Maslub district, leaving heavy casualties.
In Marib province, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and wounded in the army's attack in Nehm and Serwah districts.
In Hajjah province, the army launched artillery towards groups of the mercenaries in Medi area, killing and injuring many.
In Bayda province, the army carried out an attack on sites of the mercenaries in Qanih area, killing and injuring a number of the militiamen, the official added.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على نهم
[22/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة عشرة مواطنين بغارات طيران العدوان في الحديدة وحجة
[22/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان بحجة
[21/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية الحالي بالحديدة
[21/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة سبعة مواطنين بنيران العدو السعودي ومرتزقته
[21/أكتوبر/2018]
