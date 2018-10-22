Report: Army escalates assault against Saudi-paid mercenaries in all fronts over 12 hours [22/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 22 (Saba) – The Yemeni army stepped up offensives against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in various fronts in the past 12 hours, killing dozens and wounding others, a military official told Saba on Monday.

In Taiz province, the army repelled attack of the mercenaries towards al-Kahadah area of Ma'afar district, killing and wounding a number of the mercenaries.

In border province of Jizan, the army shot dead a Saudi soldier in Mashala site and fired artillery towards Saudi military groups in al-Mashbah site.

In Najran province, the army fired artillery at Saudi soldiers' gatherings in Saudi military site of Morash.

In also Najran, the army's drone, Qasef 1, waged a series of strikes on groups of the mercenaries in al-Buqa area

In Jawf province, the army foiled an assault of the mercenaries towards al-Salan area of al-Maslub district, leaving heavy casualties.

In Marib province, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and wounded in the army's attack in Nehm and Serwah districts.

In Hajjah province, the army launched artillery towards groups of the mercenaries in Medi area, killing and injuring many.

In Bayda province, the army carried out an attack on sites of the mercenaries in Qanih area, killing and injuring a number of the militiamen, the official added.

saba