آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 22 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 11:13:18ص
قاصف 1 المُسيّرة تستهدف تجمعات المرتزقة قبالة نجران
نفذ سلاح الجو المسير اليوم هجوماً على تجمعات مرتزقة الجيش السعودي قبالة نجران.
غوتيريش يبدي إنزعاجه الشديد إثر تأكيد الرياض مقتل خاشقجي
أبدى الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش "انزعاجه الشديد" إثر تبلّغه بمقتل الصحافي السعودي جمال خاشقجي الذي فُقد أثره بعد دخوله قنصلية بلاده في اسطنبول في الثاني من أكتوبر الجاري والذي أكّدت الرياض السبت أنّه قُتل يومها داخل مبنى القنصلية.
وزارة النفط تستنكر عرقلة منح التصاريح لسفن المشتقات النفطية
استنكرت وزارة النفط والمعادن والوحدات التابعة لها قيام (UNVIM) المسماة آلية التحقق والتفتيش التابعة للأمم المتحدة، بعرقلة منح تصاريح دخول سفينتين تحملان مشتقات نفطية إلى ميناء الحديدة.
ريال مدريد يصدر حكمه النهائي على مدربه عبر الصحافة
رغم إعلان عدد من نجوم ريال مدريد الإسباني تمسكهم ببقاء جولين لوبتيغي، يبدو أن المدير الفني الذي عُيّن في منصبه في يونيو الماضي على شفا الإقالة، والتمهيد جاء من الصحافة.
آخر الأخبار:
قافلة المهاجرين تتقدم صوب الولايات المتحدة على الرغم من تهديدات ترامب
الاحتلال يعتقل 14 فلسطينيا ومستوطنون يعتدون على ممتلكات فلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية
النفط يرتفع بفعل عقوبات إيران
زلزال قوته 6.7 درجة يضرب قبالة اقليم كولومبيا البريطانية
  Reports
Reports: 10 civilians killed, injured with coalition' air raids in the past24 hours in provinces
[22/أكتوبر/2018]

PROVINCES ,Oct.22 (Saba) – Five citizens were killed and other five injured when the US-Saudi-led aggression coalition waged air raids in Hodeidah, Hajjah and Saada provinces, a security official told Saba on Monday in the past 24 hours.



In Hodeidah, Five Saudi raids hit al-Haly directorate, one of the raid hit Gas station for sale, causing of a citizen was killed and four were injured.



In Hajjah, the coalition targeted a citizen' house left, four civilians were killed and a citizen wounded in beni-Abs directorate.



In SAADA, missiles and artillery shelling in populated villages in Shatha border directorate.



Amal
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة عشرة مواطنين بغارات طيران العدوان في الحديدة وحجة
[22/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان بحجة
[21/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية الحالي بالحديدة
[21/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة سبعة مواطنين بنيران العدو السعودي ومرتزقته
[21/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد امرأة بقصف مدفعي لمرتزقة العدوان على منازل المواطنين بنهم
[20/أكتوبر/2018]
