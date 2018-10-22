Reports: 10 civilians killed, injured with coalition' air raids in the past24 hours in provinces

PROVINCES ,Oct.22 (Saba) – Five citizens were killed and other five injured when the US-Saudi-led aggression coalition waged air raids in Hodeidah, Hajjah and Saada provinces, a security official told Saba on Monday in the past 24 hours.





In Hodeidah, Five Saudi raids hit al-Haly directorate, one of the raid hit Gas station for sale, causing of a citizen was killed and four were injured.





In Hajjah, the coalition targeted a citizen' house left, four civilians were killed and a citizen wounded in beni-Abs directorate.







In SAADA, missiles and artillery shelling in populated villages in Shatha border directorate.





[22/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba