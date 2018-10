7citizens kills, wounds with coalition raid hit car on Hajjah

HAJJAH, Oct. 22 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggress coalition' fighter jets on Sunday waged a raid in a citizen' house in Beni-Abs directorate in Hajjah province, a local official told Saba on Monday.

The aggression' raids, killed four citizens and other one was injured.

[22/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba