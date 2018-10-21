ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 21 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 09:47:06م
الرئيس المشاط يوجه بتوقيف 74 متهما بقضايا فساد (مكتمل)
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم رئيس الجهاز المركزي للرقابة والمحاسبة علي العماد.
غوتيريش يبدي إنزعاجه الشديد إثر تأكيد الرياض مقتل خاشقجي
أبدى الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش "انزعاجه الشديد" إثر تبلّغه بمقتل الصحافي السعودي جمال خاشقجي الذي فُقد أثره بعد دخوله قنصلية بلاده في اسطنبول في الثاني من أكتوبر الجاري والذي أكّدت الرياض السبت أنّه قُتل يومها داخل مبنى القنصلية.
وزارة النفط تستنكر عرقلة منح التصاريح لسفن المشتقات النفطية
استنكرت وزارة النفط والمعادن والوحدات التابعة لها قيام (UNVIM) المسماة آلية التحقق والتفتيش التابعة للأمم المتحدة، بعرقلة منح تصاريح دخول سفينتين تحملان مشتقات نفطية إلى ميناء الحديدة.
وزير الشباب والرياضة يدشن المرحلة الثانية من تدريب اللاعبين الموهوبين
دشن وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم بملاعب مدينة الثورة الرياضية المرحلة الثانية من تدريب الاعبين الموهوبين والتي ينفذها الفريق الفني لاكتشاف المواهب وإنشاء المدارس الكروية.
آخر الأخبار:
الخدمة المدنية تكشف اختلالات الدفعة الثانية من مشروع تنظيف كشف الراتب
مؤسسة الشعب تستكمل توزيع الخيام الإيوائية للنازحين بالحديدة
عملية للجيش واللجان الشعبية على مواقع العدو في البيضاء
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان بحجة
  Local
President meets COCA head
[21/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 21 (Saba) – President Mahdi al-Mashat met on Sunday with the head of the central organization for control and auditing (COCA), Ali al-Emad.
At the meeting, the president stressed on the importance of enhancing efforts and supervisory role of the state-owned organization to combat corruption, promote transparency and accountability to overcome the challenges and difficulties caused by the Saudi-led coalition blockade on Yemen .
The president was briefed by the head of the CAOA on a list of 74 government officials accused of corruption.
saba
