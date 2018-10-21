ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 21 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 09:47:06م
الرئيس المشاط يوجه بتوقيف 74 متهما بقضايا فساد (مكتمل)
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم رئيس الجهاز المركزي للرقابة والمحاسبة علي العماد.
غوتيريش يبدي إنزعاجه الشديد إثر تأكيد الرياض مقتل خاشقجي
أبدى الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش "انزعاجه الشديد" إثر تبلّغه بمقتل الصحافي السعودي جمال خاشقجي الذي فُقد أثره بعد دخوله قنصلية بلاده في اسطنبول في الثاني من أكتوبر الجاري والذي أكّدت الرياض السبت أنّه قُتل يومها داخل مبنى القنصلية.
وزارة النفط تستنكر عرقلة منح التصاريح لسفن المشتقات النفطية
استنكرت وزارة النفط والمعادن والوحدات التابعة لها قيام (UNVIM) المسماة آلية التحقق والتفتيش التابعة للأمم المتحدة، بعرقلة منح تصاريح دخول سفينتين تحملان مشتقات نفطية إلى ميناء الحديدة.
وزير الشباب والرياضة يدشن المرحلة الثانية من تدريب اللاعبين الموهوبين
دشن وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم بملاعب مدينة الثورة الرياضية المرحلة الثانية من تدريب الاعبين الموهوبين والتي ينفذها الفريق الفني لاكتشاف المواهب وإنشاء المدارس الكروية.
آخر الأخبار:
الخدمة المدنية تكشف اختلالات الدفعة الثانية من مشروع تنظيف كشف الراتب
مؤسسة الشعب تستكمل توزيع الخيام الإيوائية للنازحين بالحديدة
عملية للجيش واللجان الشعبية على مواقع العدو في البيضاء
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان بحجة
  Reports
Report :Army inflicts heavy casualties upon Saudi aggression-paid mercenaries various fronts
[21/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 21 (Saba) – The Yemeni army carried out offensives against positions of Saudi aggression-paid mercenaries in various fronts over the past 24 hours, inflicted heavy casualties, a military official told Saba.
In Hajjah province, the army fired rocket, Zilzal, 1, at gatherings of the mercenaries in Hairan area, launched artillery another group in the same area, killing, wounding a number of the mercenaries and destroying a military vehicle.
In western province of Hodeidah, the army's air and missile forces waged a joint attack against the UAE operation room in the western coast.
In also Hodeidah, the army fired artillery towards groups of the mercenaries, killing and wounding dozens of the mercenaries, as well as destroying two military vehicles in the western coast.
In Marib province, the army launched an attacks against sites of the mercenaries in Serwah and Nehm districts, killing, injuring tens of them and destroying a military vehicle.
In Najran province, the army foiled two attacks against the mercenaries in Saudi military site in al-Sawh area and al-Ajashar desert, killing and wounding dozens and bombing for military trucks.
In Asir province, the army launched artillery towards groups of the mercenaries in Alib crossing point, the official added.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان بحجة
[21/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية الحالي بالحديدة
[21/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة سبعة مواطنين بنيران العدو السعودي ومرتزقته
[21/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد امرأة بقصف مدفعي لمرتزقة العدوان على منازل المواطنين بنهم
[20/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد ثلاث نساء بقصف مدفعي للمرتزقة في الصلو بتعز
[20/أكتوبر/2018]
