Report :Army inflicts heavy casualties upon Saudi aggression-paid mercenaries various fronts [21/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 21 (Saba) – The Yemeni army carried out offensives against positions of Saudi aggression-paid mercenaries in various fronts over the past 24 hours, inflicted heavy casualties, a military official told Saba.

In Hajjah province, the army fired rocket, Zilzal, 1, at gatherings of the mercenaries in Hairan area, launched artillery another group in the same area, killing, wounding a number of the mercenaries and destroying a military vehicle.

In western province of Hodeidah, the army's air and missile forces waged a joint attack against the UAE operation room in the western coast.

In also Hodeidah, the army fired artillery towards groups of the mercenaries, killing and wounding dozens of the mercenaries, as well as destroying two military vehicles in the western coast.

In Marib province, the army launched an attacks against sites of the mercenaries in Serwah and Nehm districts, killing, injuring tens of them and destroying a military vehicle.

In Najran province, the army foiled two attacks against the mercenaries in Saudi military site in al-Sawh area and al-Ajashar desert, killing and wounding dozens and bombing for military trucks.

In Asir province, the army launched artillery towards groups of the mercenaries in Alib crossing point, the official added.

saba