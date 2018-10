Civilian killed in Saudi aggression airstrike on Hodeidah [21/أكتوبر/2018]

HODEIDAH, Oct. 21 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes waged on Sunday a strike on Hodeidah province, killing a citizen and wounding four others, an official told Saba.

The strike hit Zaid street in al-Hali district, the official added.

saba