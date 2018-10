Army launches ballistic missile on Jizan

The rocket hit its target accurately and made violent explosions in the area, the official added.







[21/أكتوبر/2018]JIZAN, Oct 21 (Saba) - The army and popular committees fired ballistic missile on mercenaries gatherings in Jizan, a military official told Saba on Sunday.The missile force fired Zilzal 1 rocket on west of Hiran district in the province.Mona MSaba