ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 20 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 08:58:27م
الرئيس المشاط يبعث برقية عزاء ومواساة في وفاة المناضل الشيخ عبدالرزاق الغولي
بعث الاخ مهدي محمد المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الاعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة في وفاة المناضل الوطني الكبير الشيخ عبدالرزاق الغولي الذي وافاه الأجل بعد حياة حافلة بالنضال الطويل والعمل الوطني المشرف على مستوى الساحة اليمنية بأسرها.
غوتيريش يبدي إنزعاجه الشديد إثر تأكيد الرياض مقتل خاشقجي
أبدى الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش "انزعاجه الشديد" إثر تبلّغه بمقتل الصحافي السعودي جمال خاشقجي الذي فُقد أثره بعد دخوله قنصلية بلاده في اسطنبول في الثاني من أكتوبر الجاري والذي أكّدت الرياض السبت أنّه قُتل يومها داخل مبنى القنصلية.
وزارة النفط تستنكر عرقلة منح التصاريح لسفن المشتقات النفطية
استنكرت وزارة النفط والمعادن والوحدات التابعة لها قيام (UNVIM) المسماة آلية التحقق والتفتيش التابعة للأمم المتحدة، بعرقلة منح تصاريح دخول سفينتين تحملان مشتقات نفطية إلى ميناء الحديدة.
وزير الشباب والرياضة يدشن المرحلة الثانية من تدريب اللاعبين الموهوبين
دشن وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم بملاعب مدينة الثورة الرياضية المرحلة الثانية من تدريب الاعبين الموهوبين والتي ينفذها الفريق الفني لاكتشاف المواهب وإنشاء المدارس الكروية.
آخر الأخبار:
تنفيذي عتمة يناقش تعزيز الأداء الخدمي
استشهاد امرأة بقصف مدفعي لمرتزقة العدوان على منازل المواطنين بنهم
حفل تخرج الدفعة الثالثة من قسم تكنولوجيا التعليم بكلية التربية جامعة إب
اجتماع حكومي يناقش إجراءات مواجهة الاختناقات القائمة بالمشتقات النفطية والغاز المنزلي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Report: Why the Poverty in Yemen rises to 8.5 during this year!
[20/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 20 (Saba) - Yemeni report revealed that the poverty in Yemen rises to 8,5 because of war by US-Saudi aggression coalition, while the economic situation did not witness any improvement during the first half of this year.



This report issued by the Center for Studies and Economic Information. This organization specialized in studies and information issues relating to economic matters, said that many difficulties faces the Yemeni people for basic services as (Water, electricity, health and education).



There are 15,7 civilians do not have clean water to drink or any other water to use in a daily life, leading to the deaths of 14,000 Yemeni' children under the age of five every year.



The report point the medical section is deteriorating faster since the war. Three hundred Health centers were damage totally,65% of centers will close ,while many epidemics have spread like Cholera which has spread in remote and hot areas causing of more than two thousands were death until now.



The volume of food imports declined in the rate of 22%, while witnessed the import of oil derivatives increased 103% .



The Yemeni' riyal witnessed a significant rise against foreign exchange rates, where the average rises in the exchange rate of the dollar29%.



One of the main reasons for the collapse of the economy is Liquidity crisis in center bank and all other banks, where banks were unable commitment to their customers to buying currencies, so the customers and merchants go to the money exchange companies and the black market. Where currencies are sold at varying prices.



The banks in Yemen face major difficulties in external transfers and dealing with foreign banks because Yemen is classified as a high-risk region, also the central bank cannot do all it basic works as Monetary policy plans, supervision of banks and exchange companies, and managing government accounts at home and abroad.




Amal
saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد امرأة بقصف مدفعي لمرتزقة العدوان على منازل المواطنين بنهم
[20/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد ثلاث نساء بقصف مدفعي للمرتزقة في الصلو بتعز
[20/أكتوبر/2018]
إصابة مواطن بقصف صاروخي سعودي على مديرية الظاهر بصعدة
[18/أكتوبر/2018]
إستشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين إثر غارتين لطيران العدوان بالحديدة
[18/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين في عملية قنص وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي للعدوان
[18/أكتوبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by