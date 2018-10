Saudi Aggression War against Yemen اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل 3 women killed in Saudi-paid mercenaries artillery shelling in Taiz









TAIZ, Oct 20 (Saba) – Three women were killed in aggression mercenaries artillery shelling in al-Salw district in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The three women were killed by targeting the mercenaries a house in artillery shelling in al-Haideen area in al-Salw district, said the official.

Eman al-Mutawakel







