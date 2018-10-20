Report: Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, injured in military attacks!

SANAA, Oct 20 (Saba) - The army and popular committees carried out military attacks on Saudi-paid mercenaries sites, while an artillery and missile shelling targeted their troops, killing and injuring dozens, destroying their vehicles over 24 past hours.





The army repelled the Saudi army infiltration attempts west al-Sudais site in Najran, targeted their sites in artillery shelling, killing, injuring dozens and flee the rest, said the official.





In also Najran, the army and committees carried out a unique attack on the enemy soldiers sites between al-Tala'a and al-Shabaka preceded by a rocket and artillery fire, killing, injuring dozens and seized several weapons.







In Nahoqah valley, Katyusha missiles shelling targeted Saudi soldiers gatherings, destroying a warship carrying mercenaries in al-Tala'a, killing all its crew.





In Jizan, army destroyed Saudi soldiers tank in artillery shelling east of al-Dukhan, while the mercenaries troops were targeted south of al-Dod and east of Jahfan in artillery shellings.





In Asir, an artillery shelling targeted the mercenaries near Aleb crossing border and west of Majazah, an offensive was carried out on their sites near the crossing border, killing and injuring dozens.





In the western coast, the army attacked the mercenaries sites in Killo-16 area inflicted them losses in lives and equipments, destroying their warship in an explosion north of al-Tahita and killing all of its crew.





In Taiz, mercenaries infiltration attempt was repelled in Hemiar front, killing and injuring dozens, while an artillery shelling targeted the mercenaries troops west al-Wazeiah mafraq after monitoring process, causing direct casualties, killing, injuring dozens and escape the rest.





In Bayda, many of the mercenaries were killed in an artillery shelling targeted their gatherings in Qaniah front.





In Marib, many mercenaries were killed and injured in Nehm front, three were shot down in al-Majaweha in Nehm front.





In al-Dhale province, an offensive targeted the mercenaries sites in Naqeel al-Khashab front.

Eman al-Mutawakel











[20/أكتوبر/2018]Saba