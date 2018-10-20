ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 20 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 12:24:00م
عمليات هجومية على مواقع المرتزقة بصرواح في مأرب
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم عمليات هجومية على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان الأمريكي السعودي في نجد العتق وخلف جبل هيلان بمديرية صرواح في محافظة مأرب.
غوتيريش يبدي إنزعاجه الشديد إثر تأكيد الرياض مقتل خاشقجي
أبدى الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش "انزعاجه الشديد" إثر تبلّغه بمقتل الصحافي السعودي جمال خاشقجي الذي فُقد أثره بعد دخوله قنصلية بلاده في اسطنبول في الثاني من أكتوبر الجاري والذي أكّدت الرياض السبت أنّه قُتل يومها داخل مبنى القنصلية.
اجتماع بوزارة الصناعة يناقش الإجراءات الكفيلة بدعم البنك المركزي
عقد بوزارة الصناعة والتجارة اليوم اجتماعا ضم وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبدالوهاب يحيى الدرة ومحافظ البنك المركزي الدكتور محمد السياني وكبار تجار الاستيراد والتصدير.
وزير الشباب والرياضة يدشن المرحلة الثانية من تدريب اللاعبين الموهوبين
دشن وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم بملاعب مدينة الثورة الرياضية المرحلة الثانية من تدريب الاعبين الموهوبين والتي ينفذها الفريق الفني لاكتشاف المواهب وإنشاء المدارس الكروية.
آخر الأخبار:
استشهاد ثلاث نساء بقصف مدفعي للمرتزقة في الصلو بتعز
عملية مشتركة لسلاح الجو والقوة الصاروخية تستهدف قيادة قوات الغزاة في الساحل الغربي
مصرع وإصابة 10 مرتزقة في عملية هجومية بجبهة نهم
مئات المهاجرين يحاولون اختراق الحدود بين جواتيمالا والمكسيك
  Reports
Report: Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, injured in military attacks!
[20/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct 20 (Saba) - The army and popular committees carried out military attacks on Saudi-paid mercenaries sites, while an artillery and missile shelling targeted their troops, killing and injuring dozens, destroying their vehicles over 24 past hours.



The army repelled the Saudi army infiltration attempts west al-Sudais site in Najran, targeted their sites in artillery shelling, killing, injuring dozens and flee the rest, said the official.



In also Najran, the army and committees carried out a unique attack on the enemy soldiers sites between al-Tala'a and al-Shabaka preceded by a rocket and artillery fire, killing, injuring dozens and seized several weapons.



In Nahoqah valley, Katyusha missiles shelling targeted Saudi soldiers gatherings, destroying a warship carrying mercenaries in al-Tala'a, killing all its crew.



In Jizan, army destroyed Saudi soldiers tank in artillery shelling east of al-Dukhan, while the mercenaries troops were targeted south of al-Dod and east of Jahfan in artillery shellings.



In Asir, an artillery shelling targeted the mercenaries near Aleb crossing border and west of Majazah, an offensive was carried out on their sites near the crossing border, killing and injuring dozens.



In the western coast, the army attacked the mercenaries sites in Killo-16 area inflicted them losses in lives and equipments, destroying their warship in an explosion north of al-Tahita and killing all of its crew.



In Taiz, mercenaries infiltration attempt was repelled in Hemiar front, killing and injuring dozens, while an artillery shelling targeted the mercenaries troops west al-Wazeiah mafraq after monitoring process, causing direct casualties, killing, injuring dozens and escape the rest.



In Bayda, many of the mercenaries were killed in an artillery shelling targeted their gatherings in Qaniah front.



In Marib, many mercenaries were killed and injured in Nehm front, three were shot down in al-Majaweha in Nehm front.



In al-Dhale province, an offensive targeted the mercenaries sites in Naqeel al-Khashab front.
Eman al-Mutawakel





Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد ثلاث نساء بقصف مدفعي للمرتزقة في الصلو بتعز
[20/أكتوبر/2018]
إصابة مواطن بقصف صاروخي سعودي على مديرية الظاهر بصعدة
[18/أكتوبر/2018]
إستشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين إثر غارتين لطيران العدوان بالحديدة
[18/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين في عملية قنص وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي للعدوان
[18/أكتوبر/2018]
إصابة ثلاثة مواطنين بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي بصعدة
[17/أكتوبر/2018]
