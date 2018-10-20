272criminal cases regulate in the capital Sanaa in the past week

SANAA,Oct.20 (Saba) – The security forces regulated in the capital Sanaa in the second week of October272 criminal cases, an statement option to Saba on Saturday.





The security forces point 48 different theft cases were seized, three cases of forced robbery, and four cases on car theft .





The source added, the police recovered a stolen car, six issues of shoplifting and eight Home theft cases, they have been referred to the judicial authorities.





The report said that the investigation resulted in the arrest of 57 wanted security in criminal cases, 17 of them were arrested.







Also the reports added that there are 10 criminal cases unknown actor, but the perpetrators were arrested.





