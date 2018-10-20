ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 20 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 12:24:00م
عمليات هجومية على مواقع المرتزقة بصرواح في مأرب
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم عمليات هجومية على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان الأمريكي السعودي في نجد العتق وخلف جبل هيلان بمديرية صرواح في محافظة مأرب.
غوتيريش يبدي إنزعاجه الشديد إثر تأكيد الرياض مقتل خاشقجي
أبدى الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش "انزعاجه الشديد" إثر تبلّغه بمقتل الصحافي السعودي جمال خاشقجي الذي فُقد أثره بعد دخوله قنصلية بلاده في اسطنبول في الثاني من أكتوبر الجاري والذي أكّدت الرياض السبت أنّه قُتل يومها داخل مبنى القنصلية.
اجتماع بوزارة الصناعة يناقش الإجراءات الكفيلة بدعم البنك المركزي
عقد بوزارة الصناعة والتجارة اليوم اجتماعا ضم وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبدالوهاب يحيى الدرة ومحافظ البنك المركزي الدكتور محمد السياني وكبار تجار الاستيراد والتصدير.
وزير الشباب والرياضة يدشن المرحلة الثانية من تدريب اللاعبين الموهوبين
دشن وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم بملاعب مدينة الثورة الرياضية المرحلة الثانية من تدريب الاعبين الموهوبين والتي ينفذها الفريق الفني لاكتشاف المواهب وإنشاء المدارس الكروية.
آخر الأخبار:
استشهاد ثلاث نساء بقصف مدفعي للمرتزقة في الصلو بتعز
عملية مشتركة لسلاح الجو والقوة الصاروخية تستهدف قيادة قوات الغزاة في الساحل الغربي
مصرع وإصابة 10 مرتزقة في عملية هجومية بجبهة نهم
مئات المهاجرين يحاولون اختراق الحدود بين جواتيمالا والمكسيك
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
272criminal cases regulate in the capital Sanaa in the past week
[20/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA,Oct.20 (Saba) – The security forces regulated in the capital Sanaa in the second week of October272 criminal cases, an statement option to Saba on Saturday.



The security forces point 48 different theft cases were seized, three cases of forced robbery, and four cases on car theft .



The source added, the police recovered a stolen car, six issues of shoplifting and eight Home theft cases, they have been referred to the judicial authorities.



The report said that the investigation resulted in the arrest of 57 wanted security in criminal cases, 17 of them were arrested.



Also the reports added that there are 10 criminal cases unknown actor, but the perpetrators were arrested.



Amal
saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد ثلاث نساء بقصف مدفعي للمرتزقة في الصلو بتعز
[20/أكتوبر/2018]
إصابة مواطن بقصف صاروخي سعودي على مديرية الظاهر بصعدة
[18/أكتوبر/2018]
إستشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين إثر غارتين لطيران العدوان بالحديدة
[18/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين في عملية قنص وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي للعدوان
[18/أكتوبر/2018]
إصابة ثلاثة مواطنين بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي بصعدة
[17/أكتوبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by