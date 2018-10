Saudi Aggression War against Yemen اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, injured in offensive in Jawf









JAWF, Oct 20 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed in an offensive on their sites in al-Ghil district in Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The aggression mercenaries were inflicted losses in lives and equipments when surprise attack targeted their sites in l-Jarasheb hills in the district, said the official.

Eman al-Mutawakel







Saba [20/أكتوبر/2018]