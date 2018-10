Army foils infiltration attempt in Najran

NAJRAN, Oct.20 (Saba) - The army and popular forces on Friday foiled infiltration attempted of Saudi-paid mercenaries in the western Sadas area in Najran border province, an official in Najran told Saba on Saturday.





The source added, that the artillery of the army targeted Saudi' soldiers when they escaped after the attempted infiltration failed.





[20/أكتوبر/2018]Meanwhile, the army targeted gatherings of Saudi ' soldiers with Katyusha rockets.Amalsaba