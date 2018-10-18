Report: Coalition airstrikes hit Hodeidah, Saada in the past 24 hours

PROVINCES, Oct.20 (Saba) – Four citizens were killed and other three were wounded on Friday when the US-Saudi aggression fighter jets targeted Hodeidah and saada provinces, a security official told Saba on Saturdy.

In Hodeidah, three civilians were killed and two were injured when the coalition targeted two raids in 7 Yolu .

Meanwhile, the aggression targeted al-Rahma mosque in al-Marwah directorate with three air raids, while two raids hit a citizen' house in al-Haly directorate.

In Saada, the artilirey of the enemy targeted al-Thaher directorate, a citizen was killed.

[20/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba