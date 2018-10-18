ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 19 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 10:30:14م
مصدر بالخارجية يدين عرقلة تحالف العدوان ترحيل عدد من المهاجرين الإثيوبيين
أدان مصدر مسؤول بوزارة الخارجية، عرقلة تحالف العدوان بقيادة السعودية ترحيل عدد من المهاجرين الإثيوبيين في إطار برنامج العودة الطوعية الذي تدعمه المنظمة الدولية للهجرة.
فلسطين تندد بقرار واشنطن إلحاق قنصليتها بالقدس إلى سفارتها لدى دولة الاحتلال
نددت وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين الفلسطينية اليوم بقرار الولايات المتحدة إلحاق قنصليتها في مدينة القدس المحتلة إلى سفارتها لدى دولة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي التي نقلتها للمدينة المقدسة قبل أشهر.
اجتماع بوزارة الصناعة يناقش الإجراءات الكفيلة بدعم البنك المركزي
عقد بوزارة الصناعة والتجارة اليوم اجتماعا ضم وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبدالوهاب يحيى الدرة ومحافظ البنك المركزي الدكتور محمد السياني وكبار تجار الاستيراد والتصدير.
وزير الشباب والرياضة يدشن المرحلة الثانية من تدريب اللاعبين الموهوبين
دشن وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم بملاعب مدينة الثورة الرياضية المرحلة الثانية من تدريب الاعبين الموهوبين والتي ينفذها الفريق الفني لاكتشاف المواهب وإنشاء المدارس الكروية.
وقفتان لقبائل الطويلة وهجرة الدواعر في المحويت تستنكران جرائم العدوان
نازحو الحديدة وتعز في يريم بإب يتسلموا مواد إيوائية
مؤسسة الشعب توزع أوعية لحفظ وتنقية المياه على النازحين بالحديدة
تدمير مدرعة وإعطاب آلية بنجران وجيزان
Report: Coalition airstrikes hit Hodeidah, Saada in the past 24 hours
[20/أكتوبر/2018]

PROVINCES, Oct.20 (Saba) – Four citizens were killed and other three were wounded on Friday when the US-Saudi aggression fighter jets targeted Hodeidah and saada provinces, a security official told Saba on Saturdy.



In Hodeidah, three civilians were killed and two were injured when the coalition targeted two raids in 7 Yolu .



Meanwhile, the aggression targeted al-Rahma mosque in al-Marwah directorate with three air raids, while two raids hit a citizen' house in al-Haly directorate.



In Saada, the artilirey of the enemy targeted al-Thaher directorate, a citizen was killed.



Amal
saba
إصابة مواطن بقصف صاروخي سعودي على مديرية الظاهر بصعدة
[18/أكتوبر/2018]
إستشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين إثر غارتين لطيران العدوان بالحديدة
[18/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين في عملية قنص وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي للعدوان
[18/أكتوبر/2018]
إصابة ثلاثة مواطنين بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي بصعدة
[17/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على منازل المواطنين بالحديدة
[17/أكتوبر/2018]
