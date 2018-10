5citizens killed, injured by coalition airstrikes in Hodeidah

HODEIDAH,O ct.18 (Saba) – Five civilians were killed and wounded when the US- backed Saudi aggression fighter jets waged two air raids in the western coast, a local official told Saba on Thursday.





The coalition targeted two air raids in 7Yoluw area.





