Army launches Zilzal-2 on mercenaries' troops in Asir [18/أكتوبر/2018]



ASIR, Oct 18 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular committees launched on Thursday Zilzal-2 missile on Saudi-paid mercenaries' troops in Asir, a military official told Saba.

The missile force targeted Zilzal-2 local missile on the mercenaries' troops in Majazah, said the official.

The artillery of the army and committees shelled the mercenaries' troops near Aleb crossing border in Asir.

Meanwhile, the army and committees targeted the Saudi army gatherings in Mahulah center in Qais mountain in Jizan inflicted them losses in lives and equipments.

Eman al-Mutawakel





Saba