Army destroys two military vehicles in Jizan [18/أكتوبر/2018]

JIZAN, Oct. 18 (Saba) – The army and popular on Thursday destroyed two military vehicles of coalition militiamen and killed their crew members in Jizan province, a military official told Saba.

The operation targeted Mashala mountains.

Earlier day, the army fired artillery towards Saudi soldiers' groups on Saudi military site of Qais mountain, the official added.

saba